Cover2 Hawai’i High School Football scoreboard – Week 14

One versus two headline week 14 of the Hawaii high school football season. Saint Louis and Punahou meet for the second time this year. The Buffanblu will be aiming to avenge their 25-19 loss to the Crusaders in the regular season.

Below are scores and updates from the weekend’s high school football games.

FRIDAY

ILH Open Division championship

#1 Saint Louis (9-0) 21

#2 Punahou (10-1) 14

4th

On the final play of the third quarter, de Laura scampers in for a 12-yard TD run, his second of the night, on another QB draw. PAT good.



STL 21, PUN 14. 0:00/3Q.

BIIF Division 2 championship

Hawaii Prep (6-2) 0

Kamehameha-Hawaii (9-3) 3

Half

A HUGE run by Micah Mahiai to the HPA 5 sets up Elijah Dinkel's chip-shot field goal on fourth down. @KSHAthletics takes a 3-0 lead over Ka Makani (3:50/2Q).

SATURDAY

BIIF Division 1 championship

Konawaena (8-3)

#5 Hilo (11-0)

7:00 p.m.

Waimea (3-4)

Kauai (1-6)

2:30 p.m.