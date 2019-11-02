Cover2 Hawai’i High School Football scoreboard – Week 14

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Punahou football

One versus two headline week 14 of the Hawaii high school football season. Saint Louis and Punahou meet for the second time this year. The Buffanblu will be aiming to avenge their 25-19 loss to the Crusaders in the regular season.

Below are scores and updates from the weekend’s high school football games.

FRIDAY

ILH Open Division championship
#1 Saint Louis (9-0) 21
#2 Punahou (10-1) 14
4th

BIIF Division 2 championship
Hawaii Prep (6-2) 0
Kamehameha-Hawaii (9-3) 3
Half

SATURDAY

BIIF Division 1 championship
Konawaena (8-3)
#5 Hilo (11-0)
7:00 p.m.

Waimea (3-4)
Kauai (1-6)
2:30 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

cover2Cover2 Sections
FULL EPISODES
STATE RANKINGS
BUILT FORD TOUGH MATCH-UP
GRAB-N-GO
THROWBACK THURSDAY
HOT TICKET
FOR LIFE
COVER2 CHALLENGE
ON THE ROAD
DOUBLE SHAKAS
COVER2 AWARDS
RISING STAR