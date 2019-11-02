Cover2 Hawai’i High School Football scoreboard – Week 14

One versus two headline week 14 of the Hawaii high school football season. Saint Louis and Punahou meet for the second time this year. The Buffanblu will be aiming to avenge their 25-19 loss to the Crusaders in the regular season.
Below are scores and updates from the weekend’s high school football games.
FRIDAY
ILH Open Division championship
#1 Saint Louis (9-0) 21
#2 Punahou (10-1) 14
4th
BIIF Division 2 championship
Hawaii Prep (6-2) 0
Kamehameha-Hawaii (9-3) 3
Half
SATURDAY
BIIF Division 1 championship
Konawaena (8-3)
#5 Hilo (11-0)
7:00 p.m.
Waimea (3-4)
Kauai (1-6)
2:30 p.m.