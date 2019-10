Cover2 Hawai’i High School Football Saturday scoreboard – Week Twelve

Hawaii’s high school football postseason continued on Saturday with two division 2 semifinal matchups and headlined by an Open Division contest between highly-ranked teams.

Below are scores from Saturday’s games.

OIA Open Division semifinal

#5 Campbell (5-4) 0

#4 Kahuku (6-3) 38

3rd

RUNNING CLOCK.



Alex "Mana" Fonoimoana-Vaomu with a pick-6 near midfield to put Kahuku up 39-0 over Campbell with 3:59 and counting in the third quarter. — Michael Lasquero (@SL_Mich) October 20, 2019

OIA Division 2 semifinal

Kaimuki (8-2) 27

Kaiser (9-1) 10

4th

Kaimuki leads Kaiser, 17-10 at halftime in the OIA D2 playoffs. Jayden Maiava has two touchdown passes and the Bulldogs secondary picked off Brock Perreira 3 times. — Brandon Ching (@SL_BrandonChing) October 20, 2019

OIA Division 2 Semifinal

Waialua (5-5) 17

Roosevelt (8-1) 50

4th

Roosevelt has reached 50 points for the second straight game, the first time that has happened in program history.



LIVE BLOG: https://t.co/KQy7D1G9U0 pic.twitter.com/Ph1qex4of1 — Hawaii Prep World (@HawaiiPrepWorld) October 20, 2019

Kealakehe (6-3) 0

#6 Hilo (9-0) 35

2nd

Pahoa (0-8) 50

Ka’u (3-4) 56

Final

Kamehameha-Hawaii (8-3) 29

Kohala (2-6) 0

Final

Kapaa (5-1)

Waimea (3-3)

2:30pm

King Kekaulike (3-5) 3

#7 Lahainaluna (7-1) 47

3rd