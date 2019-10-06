Cover2 Hawai’i High School Football Saturday scoreboard – Week Ten

Week 10 of the Hawaii high school football regular season rounded with several potentially tight contests. #9 Leilehua and #8 Iolani faced off in a Division 1 duel at Aloha Stadium
Below are scores and social media updates from around the state.
#4 Kahuku (5-2)
#2 Punahou (7-1)
8:00pm
#11 Kapolei (4-5)
#3 Mililani (6-2)
6:30pm
#9 Leilehua (6-1) 0
#8 Iolani (7-1) 0
1st
#12 Damien (6-2)
Aiea (1-7)
6:00pm
Castle (2-5)
Kailua (3-5)
6:30pm
Pearl City (2-7) 21
Pac-Five (5-3) 28
Final
Waialua (4-4)
Kalani (4-4)
6:00pm
Konawaena (5-2)
Waiakea (0-7)
7:30pm
Pahoa (0-5)
Hawaii Prep (4-1)
3:00pm
Kauai (1-4)
Waimea (2-3)
2:30pm
Maui (1-5)
King Kekaulike (2-4)
7:00pm
Lani (2-2) 30
Molokai (4-2) 54
Final