Cover2 Hawai’i High School Football Saturday scoreboard – Week Seven

Week seven of the Hawaii high school football season wrapped up with a busy day at Aloha Stadium. With the Rainbow Warriors on the road, all three Open Division games were being played in Halawa.

Scores and social media updates from Saturday’s slate of games.

#2 Punahou (5-0) 32

Waianae (1-3) 0

Half

#3 Mililani (5-0)

#9 Kamehameha (1-3)

4:45pm (Aloha Stadium)

#4 Kahuku (4-1)

#1 Saint Louis (4-0)

7:30pm (Aloha Stadium)

Kalani (2-3)

McKinley (1-4)

6:00pm

Kalaheo (0-5)

Waialua (2-3)

6:00pm

Pearl City (2-3)

Nanakuli (2-3)

6:30pm

Honokaa (1-3)

#7 Hilo (4-0)

7:30pm

Kohala (1-3)

Kau (0-2)

11:00am

Kamehameha-Hawaii (3-2)

Hawaii Prep (3-0)

3:00pm

Kamehameha-Maui (2-2)

King Kekaulike (2-2)

7:00pm