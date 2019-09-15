Cover2 Hawai’i High School Football Saturday scoreboard – Week Seven

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Kahuku #49

Week seven of the Hawaii high school football season wrapped up with a busy day at Aloha Stadium. With the Rainbow Warriors on the road, all three Open Division games were being played in Halawa.

Scores and social media updates from Saturday’s slate of games.

#2 Punahou (5-0) 32
Waianae (1-3) 0
Half

#3 Mililani (5-0)
#9 Kamehameha (1-3)
4:45pm (Aloha Stadium)

#4 Kahuku (4-1)
#1 Saint Louis (4-0)
7:30pm (Aloha Stadium)

Kalani (2-3)
McKinley (1-4)
6:00pm

Kalaheo (0-5)
Waialua (2-3)
6:00pm

Pearl City (2-3)
Nanakuli (2-3)
6:30pm

Honokaa (1-3)
#7 Hilo (4-0)
7:30pm

Kohala (1-3)
Kau (0-2)
11:00am

Kamehameha-Hawaii (3-2)
Hawaii Prep (3-0)
3:00pm

Kamehameha-Maui (2-2)
King Kekaulike (2-2)
7:00pm

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

cover2Cover2 Sections
FULL EPISODES
STATE RANKINGS
BUILT FORD TOUGH MATCH-UP
GRAB-N-GO
THROWBACK THURSDAY
HOT TICKET
FOR LIFE
COVER2 CHALLENGE
ON THE ROAD
NOHBODY BETTER
COVER2 AWARDS
RISING STAR