Cover2 Hawai’i High School Football Saturday scoreboard – Week Seven

Week seven of the Hawaii high school football season wrapped up with a busy day at Aloha Stadium. With the Rainbow Warriors on the road, all three Open Division games were being played in Halawa.
#2 Punahou (5-0) 32
Waianae (1-3) 0
Half
#3 Mililani (5-0)
#9 Kamehameha (1-3)
4:45pm (Aloha Stadium)
#4 Kahuku (4-1)
#1 Saint Louis (4-0)
7:30pm (Aloha Stadium)
Kalani (2-3)
McKinley (1-4)
6:00pm
Kalaheo (0-5)
Waialua (2-3)
6:00pm
Pearl City (2-3)
Nanakuli (2-3)
6:30pm
Honokaa (1-3)
#7 Hilo (4-0)
7:30pm
Kohala (1-3)
Kau (0-2)
11:00am
Kamehameha-Hawaii (3-2)
Hawaii Prep (3-0)
3:00pm
Kamehameha-Maui (2-2)
King Kekaulike (2-2)
7:00pm