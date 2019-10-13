Cover2 Hawai’i High School Football Saturday scoreboard – Week Eleven

Week eleven wraps up with a pair of seeding-defining games on Saturday. In Division 1, Kailua and Waipahu are both into the postseason and face-off on Saturday. And in the open, Farrington and Kahuku face a similar situation.

Below are scores from Saturday’s contests.

Farrington (2-6) 6

#4 Kahuku (4-3) 14

3rd

Things are getting very interesting. Kahuku goes three-and-out and Farrington will start from its own 44 with 9:45 left in the third after the punt. Red Raiders lead 14-6 up North.



#5 Campbell (4-4) 28

Kamehameha (3-5) 22

4th

Kailua (4-5) 6

Waipahu (3-5) 14

4th

Waialua (5-4) 20

Pearl City (2-7) 20

3rd

Roosevelt (8-1) 55

Nanakuli (5-5) 10

Final

Roosevelt's 55 points tonight are the school's second-highest output since 1973. Only Chad Kapanui's 1999 team, with 70 against Kalani, has scored more in a single game. It is Roosevelt's second time this season with more than 50 points.

#6 Hilo (9-0) 55

Waiakea (0-9) 0

Final

Hawaii Prep (6-1) 19

Ka’u (2-4) 12

Final

Baldwin (3-3) 21

Maui (1-6) 13

2nd

Kamehameha-Hawaii (7-3) 0

Kapaa (5-1) 47

Final