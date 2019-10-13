Cover2 Hawai’i High School Football Saturday scoreboard – Week Eleven

Week eleven wraps up with a pair of seeding-defining games on Saturday. In Division 1, Kailua and Waipahu are both into the postseason and face-off on Saturday. And in the open, Farrington and Kahuku face a similar situation.
Below are scores from Saturday’s contests.
Farrington (2-6) 6
#4 Kahuku (4-3) 14
3rd
#5 Campbell (4-4) 28
Kamehameha (3-5) 22
4th
Kailua (4-5) 6
Waipahu (3-5) 14
4th
Waialua (5-4) 20
Pearl City (2-7) 20
3rd
Roosevelt (8-1) 55
Nanakuli (5-5) 10
Final
#6 Hilo (9-0) 55
Waiakea (0-9) 0
Final
Hawaii Prep (6-1) 19
Ka’u (2-4) 12
Final
Baldwin (3-3) 21
Maui (1-6) 13
2nd
Kamehameha-Hawaii (7-3) 0
Kapaa (5-1) 47
Final