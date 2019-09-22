Cover2 Hawai’i High School Football Saturday scoreboard – Week Eight

Week eight wrapped up with 10 high school football games around the Islands. One of the best teams in the country, St. John Bosco came over from California to play #3 Mililani. It was the Trojans’ second out of state opponent of the season.

Below are scores and social media updates from Saturday’s games:

Kamehameha (1-4) 22

Farrington (1-4) 7

Half

Waianae (1-4) 17

#5 Campbell (3-3) 28

3rd

#6 Moanalua (6-0) 17

Waipahu (2-4) 7

3rd

Waialua (3-3) 0

#12 Kaiser (6-0) 27

2nd

Nanakuli (4-3) 42

McKinley (1-6) 6

Final

Kealakehe (3-2)

Waiakea (0-5)

7:30pm

Kohala (1-4) 0

Kamehameha Hawaii (5-2) 44

Final

#11 Lahainaluna (4-1) 28

Maui (1-3) 0

2nd

Hana (0-3) 0

Molokai (3-2) 47

Final

St. John Bosco (California) 21

#3 Mililani (6-0) 3

3rd