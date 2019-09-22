Cover2 Hawai’i High School Football Saturday scoreboard – Week Eight

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Mililani football

Week eight wrapped up with 10 high school football games around the Islands. One of the best teams in the country, St. John Bosco came over from California to play #3 Mililani. It was the Trojans’ second out of state opponent of the season.

Below are scores and social media updates from Saturday’s games:

Kamehameha (1-4) 22
Farrington (1-4) 7
Half

Waianae (1-4) 17
#5 Campbell (3-3) 28
3rd

#6 Moanalua (6-0) 17
Waipahu (2-4) 7
3rd

Waialua (3-3) 0
#12 Kaiser (6-0) 27
2nd

Nanakuli (4-3) 42
McKinley (1-6) 6
Final

Kealakehe (3-2)
Waiakea (0-5)
7:30pm

Kohala (1-4) 0
Kamehameha Hawaii (5-2) 44
Final

#11 Lahainaluna (4-1) 28
Maui (1-3) 0
2nd

Hana (0-3) 0
Molokai (3-2) 47
Final

St. John Bosco (California) 21
#3 Mililani (6-0) 3
3rd

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

cover2Cover2 Sections
FULL EPISODES
STATE RANKINGS
BUILT FORD TOUGH MATCH-UP
GRAB-N-GO
THROWBACK THURSDAY
HOT TICKET
FOR LIFE
COVER2 CHALLENGE
ON THE ROAD
DOUBLE SHAKAS
COVER2 AWARDS
RISING STAR

Trending Stories