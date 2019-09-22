Cover2 Hawai’i High School Football Saturday scoreboard – Week Eight

Week eight wrapped up with 10 high school football games around the Islands. One of the best teams in the country, St. John Bosco came over from California to play #3 Mililani. It was the Trojans’ second out of state opponent of the season.
Below are scores and social media updates from Saturday’s games:
Kamehameha (1-4) 22
Farrington (1-4) 7
Half
Waianae (1-4) 17
#5 Campbell (3-3) 28
3rd
#6 Moanalua (6-0) 17
Waipahu (2-4) 7
3rd
Waialua (3-3) 0
#12 Kaiser (6-0) 27
2nd
Nanakuli (4-3) 42
McKinley (1-6) 6
Final
Kealakehe (3-2)
Waiakea (0-5)
7:30pm
Kohala (1-4) 0
Kamehameha Hawaii (5-2) 44
Final
#11 Lahainaluna (4-1) 28
Maui (1-3) 0
2nd
Hana (0-3) 0
Molokai (3-2) 47
Final
St. John Bosco (California) 21
#3 Mililani (6-0) 3
3rd