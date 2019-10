Cover2 Hawai’i High School Football Saturday scoreboard – Week 13

It's fight week for Hilo native Brad Tavares as the 11th ranked middleweight in the world returns to the cage for the first time in 15-months on the preliminary card of the highly anticipated UFC 244 at Madison Squad Garden.

Tavares, who most recently lost to now reigning UFC champion Israel Adesanya in July of 2018, Tavares (17-5) suffered a broken arm and had an arduous journey with recovery as the bone took over a year to properly heal.