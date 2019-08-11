Cover2 Hawai’i High School Football Saturday night scoreboard – Week Two

The second weekend of the 2019 Hawaii High School Football schedule rolled on Saturday, with the final seven of 16 games scheduled across the islands.

Below are scores and social media updates from around the state.

SATURDAY, AUG. 10

Kamehameha (0-0)
Kahuku (0-0)
6:30 p.m.

‘Iolani (1-0)
Moanalua (0-0)
6:30 p.m.

Kailua (0-1)
Leilehua (1-0)
6:30 p.m.

Nanakuli (1-0)
Waialua (0-0)
6 p.m.

Kalaheo (0-1)
Kalani (1-0)
at Kaiser Stadium, 6 p.m.

Waiakea (0-1) 6
Kamehameha-Hawaii (1-1) 56
Final

Molokai (0-1)
Kamehameha-Maui (0-0)
6:30 p.m.

