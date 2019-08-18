Cover2 Hawai’i High School Football Saturday night scoreboard – Week Three

King Kekaulike

With the NFL taking over Aloha Stadium, all of Oahu’s would-be Saturday games were moved to Thursday. That left just four games to be played in week three of the Hawaii high school football season, on Saturday.

Below are scores and social media updates from the games

HAWAII HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD – WEEK 3
THURSDAY, AUG. 15

Kealakeha (1-0) 0
Konawaena (0-0) 10
2nd Quarter

Kwanski Guiken (Japan) 37
King Kekaulike (1-1) 20
Final

Kapa’a (0-0) 18
Lahainaluna (0-1) 21
4th quarter

Honoka’a (0-0) 0
Waimea (0-0) 7
Half-time

