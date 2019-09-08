Cover2 Hawai’i High School Football Saturday night scoreboard – Week Six

Week six of Hawaii’s high school football season wrapped up on Saturday with 10 contests including two teams aiming to preserve perfect records, and two games between winless squads.

Below are scores and social media updates from across the state.

Saturday

#8 Hilo (4-0) 104
Waiakea (0-4) 0
Final

#3 Mililani (4-0) 0
Waianae (1-2) 0
1st

Pac-5 (1-2) 12
Waialua (2-2) 0
2nd

Nanakuli (2-2) 7
Kaimuki (3-1) 7
1st

Kalani (2-2) 0
Kaiser (4-0) 7
1st

McKinley (0-4) 0
Kalaheo (0-4) 0
2nd

Pahoa (1-2) 31
Kohala (0-3) 18
Final

Ka’u (0-2) 12
Hawaii Prep (2-0) 26
Final

Kamehameha-Maui (2-1)
#12 Lahainaluna (3-1)
7:00pm

Molokai (2-2) 30
Lanai (1-1) 24
Final

#4 Kahuku (4-1) 34
Timpview (Utah) 14
Final

