Cover2 Hawai’i High School Football Saturday night scoreboard – Week Six

Week six of Hawaii’s high school football season wrapped up on Saturday with 10 contests including two teams aiming to preserve perfect records, and two games between winless squads.
Below are scores and social media updates from across the state.
Saturday
#8 Hilo (4-0) 104
Waiakea (0-4) 0
Final
#3 Mililani (4-0) 0
Waianae (1-2) 0
1st
Pac-5 (1-2) 12
Waialua (2-2) 0
2nd
Nanakuli (2-2) 7
Kaimuki (3-1) 7
1st
Kalani (2-2) 0
Kaiser (4-0) 7
1st
McKinley (0-4) 0
Kalaheo (0-4) 0
2nd
Pahoa (1-2) 31
Kohala (0-3) 18
Final
Ka’u (0-2) 12
Hawaii Prep (2-0) 26
Final
Kamehameha-Maui (2-1)
#12 Lahainaluna (3-1)
7:00pm
Molokai (2-2) 30
Lanai (1-1) 24
Final
#4 Kahuku (4-1) 34
Timpview (Utah) 14
Final