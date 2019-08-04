Cover2 Hawai’i High School Football Saturday night scoreboard – Week One

Opening weekend of the 2019 Hawaii High School Football season rolled on Saturday with the final seven of a dozen games scheduled state wide.
Below are updated scores and social media reports from across the islands.
WEEK 1
SATURDAY , AUGUST 3
‘Iolani (1-0) 47
Kamehameha-Hawaii (0-1) 10
Final
Molokai (0-1) 0
Nanakuli (1-0) 37
Final
Punahou (1-0) 40
Kailua (0-1) 0
Final
Kohala (0-1) 0
Kalani (1-0) 35
Final
Kealakehe (0-0) 13
Pearl City (0-0) 0
3rd Quarter
King Kekaulike (0-0) 30
McKinley (0-0) 0
4th Quarter
Damien (0-0) 14
Lahainaluna (0-0) 31
3rd Quarter
Programming Note:
Season 7 of Cover2 powered by the LA Rams will premiere on Thursday, September 5 at 9:30pm on KHON2.