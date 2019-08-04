Cover2 Hawai’i High School Football Saturday night scoreboard – Week One

Opening weekend of the 2019 Hawaii High School Football season rolled on Saturday with the final seven of a dozen games scheduled state wide.

Below are updated scores and social media reports from across the islands.

WEEK 1

SATURDAY , AUGUST 3

‘Iolani (1-0) 47

Kamehameha-Hawaii (0-1) 10

Final

=========

Molokai (0-1) 0

Nanakuli (1-0) 37

Final

==========

Punahou (1-0) 40

Kailua (0-1) 0

Final

Punahou blanks Kailua 40-0 and has shut out three of its last four opponents dating back to last year. The last time that happened was 2013.



Hugh Brady raises his career TD pass number to 32.



GAME NIGHT: https://t.co/T7HEUE5u2B — Hawaii Prep World (@HawaiiPrepWorld) August 4, 2019

===========

Kohala (0-1) 0

Kalani (1-0) 35

Final

Kalani begins its season with a shutout of Kohala. Add in a forfeit victory over St. Francis last year, and the Falcons defense has put up zeroes in three of its last four games.



That has never happened before in program history.



GAME NIGHT: https://t.co/h7pEMvQkg8 — Hawaii Prep World (@HawaiiPrepWorld) August 4, 2019

=========



Kealakehe (0-0) 13

Pearl City (0-0) 0

3rd Quarter

=========

King Kekaulike (0-0) 30

McKinley (0-0) 0

4th Quarter

King Kekaulike has never won in three trips to Oahu, but that might be about to change. Na Alii lead McKinley 20-0 in the second quarter.



GAME NIGHT: https://t.co/v7LVPpvgoS — Hawaii Prep World (@HawaiiPrepWorld) August 4, 2019

=========

Damien (0-0) 14

Lahainaluna (0-0) 31

3rd Quarter

Programming Note:

Season 7 of Cover2 powered by the LA Rams will premiere on Thursday, September 5 at 9:30pm on KHON2.