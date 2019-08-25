Cover2 Hawai’i High School Football Saturday night scoreboard – Week Four

Week four of the Hawaii High School Football schedule rolled on Saturday night with the final 11 games of a weekend that was stacked with 24 total showdowns.

Below are scores and social media updates from across the state.

SATURDAY, AUG. 24

Waianae (1-1) 0

(7) Kahuku (1-1) 0

3rd Quarter

====

(2) Mililani (2-0) 14

Farrington (0-3) 0

Half-time

====

(3) Punahou (3-0) 24

Kapolei (2-1) 6

Half-time

====

Aiea (1-2) 10

Castle (0-2) 6

Half-time

====

Pac-Five (0-2) 10

Nanakuli (2-1) 0

3rd Quarter

====

Kaiser (3-0) 42

McKinley (0-3) 0

3rd Quarter

====

Honokaa (0-1)

Waiakea (0-1)

1:30 p.m.

====

Kamehameha-Hawaii (2-2) 48

Ka’u (0-1) 0

Final

====

Lahainaluna (1-1) 20

King Kekaulike (1-1) 6

2nd Quarter

====

Kaimuki (2-1)24

‘iolani (3-1) 34

Final

====

Maui (0-0)

Kauai (1-0)

Vidinha Stadium, 7 p.m.

====

Programming Note:

Season 7 of Cover2 powered by the LA Rams will premiere on Thursday, September 5 at 9:30pm on KHON2.