Cover2 Hawai’i High School Football Saturday night scoreboard – Week Five

Sports

Punahou football

Week five of the Hawaii High School Football schedule rolled on Saturday night with the seven contests and only three on Oahu.

Below are scores and social media updates from across the state.

SATURDAY, AUG. 31

(4) Campbell (1-2) 7
(6) Kahuku (2-1) 29
3rd Quarter

====

Kaimuki (3-1) 61
Waialua (2-2) 7
Final

====

Keaau (1-1) 52
Waiakea (0-3) 14
Final

====

Kohala (0-2) 6
Hawaii Prep (2-0) 45
Final

====

Baldwin (1-1) 9
Lahainaluna (2-1) 20
3rd Quarter

====

(2) Punahou (4-0) 45
Long Beach Poly (California) 0
Final

====

St. Thomas More (British Columbia, CAN) 14
(10) Damien (4-0) 56
Final

====

Programming Note:
Season 7 of Cover2 powered by the LA Rams will premiere on Thursday, September 5 at 9:30pm on KHON2.

