Cover2 Hawai’i High School Football – National Letter of Intent Signing Day Headquarters

Campbell's Tamatoa Mokiao-Atimalala hugs his mother after signing his letter of intent with the University of Hawaii

Majority of Hawaii’s most highly touted prep football standouts are making their college football dreams a reality on Wednesday in the early National Letter of Intent Signing Day.

The University of Hawaii continued their strong season by naming a handful of local standouts to their 2020 recruiting class with Campbell receiver Tamatoa Mokiao-Atimalala, Kamehameha linebacker/defensive lineman Ezra Evaimalo, and Kahuku offensive lineman Micah Soliao-Howlett, along with Hilo’s Kilohana Haasenritter who is the reigning Cover2 Wedemeyer Award winner as the state’s two-way player of the year.

Another local product stays on the island! Micah Soliai-Howlett has ✍️!!!



OL | 6-4 | 295 | Fr.

Kahuku, O‘ahu

Kahuku HS



📺 : https://t.co/fEV6GJCi1c#LiveAlohaPlayWarrior | #GoBows pic.twitter.com/3znXy2Ry1b — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) December 18, 2019

Another local signee who chose to #DefendPrideRock. Fourth homegrown prospect to ✍️ with #HawaiiFB. Welcome to the 'ohana, Kilohana! 🤙🏽



WR | 5-10 | 170 | Fr.

Kea‘au, Hawai‘i

Hilo High School



📺 : https://t.co/IurKcC3bTq#LiveAlohaPlayWarrior | #GoBows pic.twitter.com/ciKrQGrS6f — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) December 18, 2019

As expected, the Pac-12 received an island infusion with Hawaii prep stars signing with Stanford, Washington State, Utah, Oregon, Oregon State, UCLA, and California.

Punahou senior @alakaigilman signs with Stanford, a place he calls “his dream school since eighth grade.” pic.twitter.com/ranm1sd4nl — Christian Shimabuku (@c_shimabuku) December 18, 2019

A disruptive force on the defensive line from Hawaii. Welcome to the Oregon family, @Eleu_sameka! #20regon | #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/4nbAo6z3iu — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) December 18, 2019

The midwest also made a major recruiting impact in the 50th state with the last two Cover2 Manti Te’o Award Winners as Defensive Player of the Year, Saint Louis linebackers Nick Herbig signing with Wisconsin, and Jordan Botelho making his commitment to Notre Dame official.

Crusader teammate, explosive receiver Roman Wilson signed with Michigan, while defensive back Lawai’a Brown signed with Central Michigan.

We are 'Ohana now! Thrilled to have @NickHerbig_!



• Four-star recruit by 247 Sports, ESPN and Rivals

• All-Hawaii Open Division Defensive POY as a senior

• Helped his HS to its 4th consecutive Open Division state championship

• Earned invitation to 2020 Polynesian Bowl pic.twitter.com/8TwydNo1M8 — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 18, 2019