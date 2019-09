Cover2 Hawai’i High School Football Friday scoreboard – Week Nine

Another top-tier matchup headlines week nine. #3 Mililani will attempt to upset #1 Saint Louis in an Open Division rivalry contest, and a rematch of last year’s state championship game.

Below are scores and social media updates from Friday night’s action:

Waianae (1-5) 7

Farrington (1-5) 0

2nd Quarter

Kamehameha (2-4)

Kapolei (3-5)

7:30 p.m.

#3 Mililani (6-1) 14

#1 Saint Louis (6-0) 13

1st Quarter

Radford (0-6) 0

#8 ‘Iolani (7-1) 38

Final

The greatest compliment you can give 'Iolani's Lanakila Pei? The respect he is shown by not only his teammates, but also his opponents, according to 'Iolani coach Wendell Look: https://t.co/8fAOOBVt2u pic.twitter.com/vD1Gq0cqBT — Billy Hull (@billyhull) September 28, 2019

Kailua (3-5) 12

#12 Damien (6-2) 28

Final

Aiea (1-6) 14

Waipahu (2-5) 10

2nd Quarter

Castle (2-4) 0

#6 Moanalua (6-0) 14

Half-time

McKinley (1-6) 6

Waialua (3-4) 42

4th Quarter

First time covering a game at Waialua High. I’ve been missing out @HawaiiPrepWorld pic.twitter.com/Xo87RFMXk5 — Brian McInnis (@Brian_McInnis) September 28, 2019

Kalaheo (0-8) 8

Nanakuli (5-3) 18

Final

#11 Kaiser (7-0) 0

Roosevelt (5-1) 7

2nd Quarter

Kaimuki (5-2)

Pearl City (2-5)

7:30 p.m.

Waiakea (0-6)

Honokaa (1-5)

7:30 p.m.

Pahoa (0-5) 0

Kamehameha-Hawaii (6-2) 62

Final

Kapaa (3-1)

Kauai (1-3)

7:30 p.m.

#10 Lahainaluna (5-1) 20

Baldwin (3-2) 0

2nd Quarter