Cover2 Hawai’i High School Football Friday scoreboard – Week Eleven

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Alaka’i Gilman

The mostly-final week of the regular season in Hawaii high school football featured implication-heavy games in Division 1 between ‘Iolani and Castle, and Moanalua and Damien.

Below are scores and social media updates from Friday night’s games.

#1 Saint Louis (8-0)
Waianae (1-7)
7:30 p.m.

#3 Mililani (7-2) 0
#2 Punahou (8-1) 0
2nd Quarter

#10 ‘Iolani (7-2)
Castle (2-6)
7:30 p.m.

#7 Moanalua (8-1) 17
#11 Damien (8-2) 22
Final

#9 Leilehua (7-1)
Radford (0-7)
7:30 p.m.

Pac-Five (5-3)
McKinley (1-8)
6:00 p.m.

Kaiser (8-1) 31
Kalaheo (0-9) 0
2nd Quarter

Kaimuki (7-2)
Kalani (4-5)
7:30 p.m.

Keaau (2-5)
Konawaena (6-2)
7:30 p.m.

King Kekaulike (3-4)
Kamehameha-Maui (4-3)
7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

cover2Cover2 Sections
FULL EPISODES
STATE RANKINGS
BUILT FORD TOUGH MATCH-UP
GRAB-N-GO
THROWBACK THURSDAY
HOT TICKET
FOR LIFE
COVER2 CHALLENGE
ON THE ROAD
DOUBLE SHAKAS
COVER2 AWARDS
RISING STAR

Trending Stories