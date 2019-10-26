Cover2 Hawai’i High School Football Friday scoreboard – Week 13

Punahou football

Friday’s Oahu HS football feature two big ILH matchups. Damien and ‘Iolani face off for the Division 1 title and Punahou and Kamehameha play for a chance to play Saint Louis later in the postseason.

Below are scores and social media updates from Friday’s games.

ILH Open Division Semifinal
#2 Punahou (9-1) 20
Kamehameha (3-6) 14
3rd Quarter

OIA Open Division Third-place game
Farrington (2-8)
#5 Campbell (5-5)
7:30 p.m.

ILH Division 1 Championship game
#11 Damien (8-2)
#10 ‘Iolani (8-2)
7:30 p.m.

Konawaena (8-2)
#6 Hilo (10-0)
7:30 p.m.

Hawaii Prep (6-1)
Kamehameha-Hawaii (8-3)
6:00 p.m.

Baldwin (4-4)
King Kekaulike (3-6)
7:00 p.m.

