Cover2 Hawai’i High School Football Friday night scoreboard – Week Three

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Punahou football

After an early start on Thursday, the Hawaii high school football week three continued with a full slate of games on Friday.

Among the big games taking place was Kamehameha visiting Punahou. A rare afternoon game on the Buffanblu’s campus, with Aloha Stadium out of commission for the NFL. Another game to watch was two OIA Open Division rivals, Mililani and Kahuku aiming to stay undefeated.

Below are scores and social media updates from the games

HAWAII HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD – WEEK 3
THURSDAY, AUG. 15

Kamehameha (0-2) 5
Punahou (3-0) 15
Final

Kahuku (1-0)
Mililani (1-0)
7:30pm

‘Iolani (1-1)
Ai’ea (1-1)
6:00pm

Waipahu (1-1)
Leilehua (2-0)
7:30pm

Moanalua (1-0)
Kailua (0-2)
7:30pm

Roosevelt (1-0)
Waialua (1-0)
6:00pm

Kalaheo (0-2)
Kaimuki (1-0)
6:00pm

Kalani (2-0)
Nanakuli (1-1)
7:30pm

Kamehameha-Hawaii (1-1)
Hilo (0-0)
8:00pm

Edison (California) 0
Baldwin (0-0) 0
1st Quarter

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

cover2Cover2 Sections
FULL EPISODES
STATE RANKINGS
BUILT FORD TOUGH MATCH-UP
GRAB-N-GO
THROWBACK THURSDAY
GAME PREVIEWS
FOR LIFE
POP QUIZ
ON THE ROAD
NOHBODY BETTER
COVER2 AWARDS
RISING STAR