Cover2 Hawai’i High School Football Friday night scoreboard – Week Three

After an early start on Thursday, the Hawaii high school football week three continued with a full slate of games on Friday.

Among the big games taking place was Kamehameha visiting Punahou. A rare afternoon game on the Buffanblu’s campus, with Aloha Stadium out of commission for the NFL. Another game to watch was two OIA Open Division rivals, Mililani and Kahuku aiming to stay undefeated.

Below are scores and social media updates from the games

HAWAII HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD – WEEK 3

THURSDAY, AUG. 15

Kamehameha (0-2) 5

Punahou (3-0) 15

Final

The 192nd meeting all-time between Kamehameha and Punahou will be the first at Alexander Field since 1931. We take a look back: https://t.co/3G6Dc5e0q7 pic.twitter.com/hIln55GHxh — Hawaii Prep World (@HawaiiPrepWorld) August 15, 2019

Kahuku (1-0)

Mililani (1-0)

7:30pm

‘Iolani (1-1)

Ai’ea (1-1)

6:00pm

Waipahu (1-1)

Leilehua (2-0)

7:30pm

Moanalua (1-0)

Kailua (0-2)

7:30pm

Roosevelt (1-0)

Waialua (1-0)

6:00pm

Kalaheo (0-2)

Kaimuki (1-0)

6:00pm

Kalani (2-0)

Nanakuli (1-1)

7:30pm

Kamehameha-Hawaii (1-1)

Hilo (0-0)

8:00pm

Edison (California) 0

Baldwin (0-0) 0

1st Quarter