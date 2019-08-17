Cover2 Hawai’i High School Football Friday night scoreboard – Week Three

After an early start on Thursday, the Hawaii high school football week three continued with a full slate of games on Friday.
Among the big games taking place was Kamehameha visiting Punahou. A rare afternoon game on the Buffanblu’s campus, with Aloha Stadium out of commission for the NFL. Another game to watch was two OIA Open Division rivals, Mililani and Kahuku aiming to stay undefeated.
Below are scores and social media updates from the games
HAWAII HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD – WEEK 3
THURSDAY, AUG. 15
Kamehameha (0-2) 5
Punahou (3-0) 15
Final
Kahuku (1-0)
Mililani (1-0)
7:30pm
‘Iolani (1-1)
Ai’ea (1-1)
6:00pm
Waipahu (1-1)
Leilehua (2-0)
7:30pm
Moanalua (1-0)
Kailua (0-2)
7:30pm
Roosevelt (1-0)
Waialua (1-0)
6:00pm
Kalaheo (0-2)
Kaimuki (1-0)
6:00pm
Kalani (2-0)
Nanakuli (1-1)
7:30pm
Kamehameha-Hawaii (1-1)
Hilo (0-0)
8:00pm
Edison (California) 0
Baldwin (0-0) 0
1st Quarter