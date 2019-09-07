Cover2 Hawai’i High School Football Friday night scoreboard – Week Six

Kamehameha football

Week six of the Hawaii high school football season continued on Friday night. The day was headlined by an ILH Open Division showdown at Aloha Stadium between #1 Saint Louis and #7 Kamehameha.

Below are scores and social media updates from across the state.

Friday

#1 Saint Louis (3-0) 40
#7 Kamehameha (1-2) 7
3rd Quarter

Farrington (0-4)
#10 Kapolei (3-2)
7:30pm

#9 Damien (4-0) 34
Castle (1-2) 6
3rd Quarter

‘Iolani (3-1) 12
Kailua (1-3) 0
1st Quarter

Aiea (1-3) 0
#11 Leilehua (3-1) 7
1st Quarter

Radford (0-3)
Waipahu (1-3)
7:30pm

Pearl City (2-2)
Roosevelt (3-0)
7:30pm

Kealakehe (1-2)
Honoka’a (1-2)
7:30pm

Konawaena (2-1)
Keaau (1-1)
7:30pm

Kauai (1-1)
Kapa’a (1-1)
7:30pm

King Kekaulike (1-2) 7
Maui (1-1) 0
2nd Quarter

#6 Moanalua (4-0) 21
Sierra Vista (Nevada) 6
Final

