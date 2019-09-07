Cover2 Hawai’i High School Football Friday night scoreboard – Week Six

Week six of the Hawaii high school football season continued on Friday night. The day was headlined by an ILH Open Division showdown at Aloha Stadium between #1 Saint Louis and #7 Kamehameha.
Below are scores and social media updates from across the state.
Friday
#1 Saint Louis (3-0) 40
#7 Kamehameha (1-2) 7
3rd Quarter
Farrington (0-4)
#10 Kapolei (3-2)
7:30pm
#9 Damien (4-0) 34
Castle (1-2) 6
3rd Quarter
‘Iolani (3-1) 12
Kailua (1-3) 0
1st Quarter
Aiea (1-3) 0
#11 Leilehua (3-1) 7
1st Quarter
Radford (0-3)
Waipahu (1-3)
7:30pm
Pearl City (2-2)
Roosevelt (3-0)
7:30pm
Kealakehe (1-2)
Honoka’a (1-2)
7:30pm
Konawaena (2-1)
Keaau (1-1)
7:30pm
Kauai (1-1)
Kapa’a (1-1)
7:30pm
King Kekaulike (1-2) 7
Maui (1-1) 0
2nd Quarter
#6 Moanalua (4-0) 21
Sierra Vista (Nevada) 6
Final