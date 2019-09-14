Cover2 Hawai’i High School Football Friday night scoreboard – Week Seven

Sports

Leilehua football

Week seven of the Hawaii high school football schedule began on Friday with a chock-full slate of 12 games, headlined by a rivalry OIA Open Division contest between Kapolei and Campbell and an interleague bout pitting #8 Damien and #10 Leilehua against one another.

Here are the scores and social media updates from Friday’s games:

Kapolei (3-3)
Campbell (2-3)
7:30pm

#8 Damien (5-0) 14
#10 Leilehua (4-1) 7
2nd

Waipahu (2-3)
#12 ‘Iolani (4-1)
7:30pm (Aloha Stadium)

Castle (1-3)
Radford (0-4)
7:30pm

#6 Moanalua (4-0)
Aiea (1-4)
7:30pm

Pac-Five (2-2) 0
Roosevelt (4-0) 21
4th

Kaimuki (4-1) 17
Kaiser (5-0) 6
2nd

Keaau (1-2)
Kealakehe (2-2)
7:30pm

Waiakea (1-4)
Konawaena (3-1)
7:30pm

Waimea (1-2)
Kauai (1-2)
7:30pm

Maui (1-2)
Baldwin (1-2)
7:00pm

Buckeye Union (Arizona)
Kailua (1-4)
6:00pm

Trending Stories