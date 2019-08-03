Cover2 Hawai’i High School Football Friday night scoreboard – Week One

The 2019 Hawaii High School Football season kicked-off on Friday night with the first five of a dozen games scheduled state wide.
Below are updated scores and social media reports from across the islands.
WEEK 1
FRIDAY, AUGUST 2
Kapolei (1-0) 40
Castle (0-1) 24
Final
========
Kauai (1-0) 7
Kalaheo (0-1) 0
Final
========
Leilehua (1-0) 35
Farrington (0-1) 0
Final
========
Aiea (0-1) 7
Kaiser (1-0) 21
Final
========
Waipahu (1-0) 20
Waianae (0-1) 35
Final
========
Programming Note:
Season 7 of Cover2 powered by the LA Rams will premiere on Thursday, September 5 at 9:30pm on KHON2.