Cover2 Hawai’i High School Football Friday night scoreboard – Week One

The 2019 Hawaii High School Football season kicked-off on Friday night with the first five of a dozen games scheduled state wide.

Below are updated scores and social media reports from across the islands.

WEEK 1

FRIDAY, AUGUST 2

Kapolei (1-0) 40

Castle (0-1) 24

Final

De'Zhaun Stribling had three TD receptions for Kapolei last year. He already has two tonight.



LIVE BLOG: https://t.co/EwDfiLF5mD — Hawaii Prep World (@HawaiiPrepWorld) August 3, 2019

Kauai (1-0) 7

Kalaheo (0-1) 0

Final

Leilehua (1-0) 35

Farrington (0-1) 0

Final

Aiea (0-1) 7

Kaiser (1-0) 21

Final

Cougars win 21 -7 over Aiea! Great way to start the season. Friday night lights is back! 💛💙🏈💙💛 pic.twitter.com/mHfMElT4Mo — Kaiser HS PCNC (@KaiserHigh) August 3, 2019

FINAL: Kaiser 21, Aiea 7, Cougars snap 12-game winless streak against Na Alii. All three TD's on defense and special teams. — Billy Hull (@billyhull) August 3, 2019

Waipahu (1-0) 20

Waianae (0-1) 35

Final

Alfred Failauga has 227 yards and two TDs on 21 carries against Waianae tonight, giving him four of the top five performances in school history.



He passes Kama Bailey on the career rushing list and has his sights set on Mark Atuaia at No. 4



LIVE BLOG: https://t.co/OuYOHEqszV pic.twitter.com/w22w2LKpn0 — Hawaii Prep World (@HawaiiPrepWorld) August 3, 2019

Programming Note:

