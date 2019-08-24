Cover2 Hawai’i High School Football Friday night scoreboard – Week Four

Week four of the Hawaii High School Football schedule got an early start with a game on the Big Island on Thursday, before a dozen games light up the Aloha State skies on Friday.

Below are scores and social media updates from across the 808.

WEEK 4

THURSDAY, AUG. 22

Hawaii Prep (1-0) 51

Pahoa (0-1) 14

Final

FRIDAY, AUG. 23

(1) Saint Louis (1-0) 34

(4) Campbell (1-1) 6

2nd Quarter

(10) Damien (2-0) 10

Waipahu (1-2) 7

2nd Quarter

(5) Leilehua (3-0)

(9) Moanalua (2-0)

Ppd

Radford (0-2) 7

Kailua (0-3) 7

2nd Quarter

Kalaheo (0-4) 13

Pearl City (2-2) 34

Final

Kalani (2-1) 0

Roosevelt (2-0) 28

2nd Quarter

Hilo (1-0) 42

Keaau (0-0) 0

2nd Quarter

Baldwin (0-1) 7

Kamehameha-Maui (1-0) 14

Half-time

Vincent Massey (0-0) 13

Waialua (1-1) 22

4th Quarter

Orange Glen (Calif.)

Waimea (1-0)

Hanapepe Stadium, 7 p.m.

Fagaitua (American Samoa) 0

(8) Kamehameha (0-2) 15

3rd Quarter

Mission Viejo (Mission Viejo, Calif.) 35

Konawaena (1-0) 0

3rd Quarter

