Cover2 Hawai’i High School Football Friday night scoreboard – Week Four

Week four of the Hawaii High School Football schedule got an early start with a game on the Big Island on Thursday, before a dozen games light up the Aloha State skies on Friday.

Below are scores and social media updates from across the 808.

WEEK 4
THURSDAY, AUG. 22

Hawaii Prep (1-0) 51
Pahoa (0-1) 14

Final

=====

FRIDAY, AUG. 23

(1) Saint Louis (1-0) 34
(4) Campbell (1-1) 6
2nd Quarter

=====

(10) Damien (2-0) 10
Waipahu (1-2) 7
2nd Quarter

=====

(5) Leilehua (3-0)
(9) Moanalua (2-0)
Ppd

=====

Radford (0-2) 7
Kailua (0-3) 7
2nd Quarter

=====

Kalaheo (0-4) 13
Pearl City (2-2) 34
Final

=====

Kalani (2-1) 0
Roosevelt (2-0) 28
2nd Quarter

=====

Hilo (1-0) 42
Keaau (0-0) 0
2nd Quarter

=====

Baldwin (0-1) 7
Kamehameha-Maui (1-0) 14
Half-time

=====

Vincent Massey (0-0) 13
Waialua (1-1) 22
4th Quarter

=====

Orange Glen (Calif.)
Waimea (1-0)
Hanapepe Stadium, 7 p.m.

=====

Fagaitua (American Samoa) 0
(8) Kamehameha (0-2) 15
3rd Quarter

=====

Mission Viejo (Mission Viejo, Calif.) 35
Konawaena (1-0) 0
3rd Quarter

Programming Note:
Season 7 of Cover2 powered by the LA Rams will premiere on Thursday, September 5 at 9:30pm on KHON2.

