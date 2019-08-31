Cover2 Hawai’i High School Football Friday night scoreboard – Week Five

Sports

Jayden DeLaura

Week five of the Hawaii High School Football schedule continued on Friday night with seven games, featuring three out of state teams.

Below are scores and social media updates from across the state.

FRIDAY, AUG. 30

Kapa’a (0-1) 27
Waimea (1-1) 0
3rd

====

Maui (1-0) 0
Kamehameha-Maui (1-1) 9
2nd

====

Konawaena (1-1) 27
Honoka’a (1-1) 0
1st

====

Hilo (2-0)
Kealakehe (1-1)
7:30pm

====

(8) Moanalua (2-0) 24
(5) Leilehua (3-0) 14
4th

====

Downey (California) 6
(9) Kapolei (2-2) 17
3rd

====

Bishop Gorman (Nevada) 0
(1) Saint Louis (2-0) 21
2nd

====

Liberty (Nevada) 19
(2) Mililani (3-0) 7
3rd

====

Programming Note:
Season 7 of Cover2 powered by the LA Rams will premiere on Thursday, September 5 at 9:30pm on KHON2.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved.

