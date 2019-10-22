Cover2 College Football Report: USC’s Mauga puts on a show

Some of Hawaii’s best high school football players in recent years have begun to make some noise on the national stage.

With Week 8 of the 2019 college football season now in the books, let’s take a look at some of Hawaii’s best football products and see how they played for their schools on the mainland:

Tua Tagovailoa, Quarterback, Alabama

  • 11-of-12, 155 yards and one interception in 35-13 victory over Tennessee.

Kekaula Kaniho, Safety, Boise State

  • Four tackles in 28-25 loss to BYU.

Bradlee Anae, Defensive lineman, Utah

  • Three tackles and three sacks in 21-3 victory over Arizona State.

Mika Tafua, Defensive lineman, Utah

  • Three tackles in 21-3 victory over Arizona State. 

Wayne Taulapapa, Running back, Virginia 

  • 14 carries for 77 yards and two touchdowns in 48-14 victory over Duke. 

Kana’i Mauga, Linebacker, USC

  • 13 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble and one interception in 41-14 victory over Arizona. 

Dillon Gabriel, Quarterback, UCF

  • 22-of-35, 365 yards and three total touchdowns (two pass, one rush) in 41-28 victory over Eastern Carolina.

