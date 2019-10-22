Cover2 College Football Report: USC’s Mauga puts on a show

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 19: Kana’i Mauga #26 of the USC Trojans makes an interception during the third quarter against the Arizona Wildcats at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on October 19, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Some of Hawaii’s best high school football players in recent years have begun to make some noise on the national stage.

With Week 8 of the 2019 college football season now in the books, let’s take a look at some of Hawaii’s best football products and see how they played for their schools on the mainland:

Tua Tagovailoa, Quarterback, Alabama

11-of-12, 155 yards and one interception in 35-13 victory over Tennessee.

Nick Saban said Tua Tagovailoa could be out 1-2 weeks with a high ankle sprain. pic.twitter.com/Wfh98lfaob — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 20, 2019

Kekaula Kaniho, Safety, Boise State

Four tackles in 28-25 loss to BYU.

Bradlee Anae, Defensive lineman, Utah

Three tackles and three sacks in 21-3 victory over Arizona State.

Bradlee Anae put on a show Saturday on his way to @Pac12 Defensive Player of the Week. His 3 sacks give him 7 this season, good for second in the conference. He has 24 career sacks, which is third among active FBS players and ranks seventh all-time at Utah. #goutes #SackLakeCity pic.twitter.com/jSm1iMv9sK — Utah Athletics (@utahathletics) October 21, 2019

Mika Tafua, Defensive lineman, Utah

Three tackles in 21-3 victory over Arizona State.

Wayne Taulapapa, Running back, Virginia

14 carries for 77 yards and two touchdowns in 48-14 victory over Duke.

PAYDIRT UVA!!!



Wayne Taulapapa plunges ahead for a three-yard rushing score. UVA extends its lead, 27-0, with 8:13 left in the third quarter. #GoHoos | #TheStandard pic.twitter.com/L8lko7TTqp — Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) October 19, 2019

Kana’i Mauga, Linebacker, USC

13 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble and one interception in 41-14 victory over Arizona.

The surprise star of USC's defensive performance against Arizona was linebacker Kana’i Mauga. The sophomore, who made some big hits on special teams this season, got to show his disruptive nature on defense for the first time, @AntonioCMorales writes.https://t.co/MzD3s0bB7s pic.twitter.com/yIO6K1KSK9 — The Athletic LA (@TheAthleticLA) October 20, 2019

Dillon Gabriel, Quarterback, UCF

22-of-35, 365 yards and three total touchdowns (two pass, one rush) in 41-28 victory over Eastern Carolina.