Cover2 College Football Report: Taulapapa scores 3 times in win over Seminoles

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Virginia Football/Twitter

Some of Hawaii’s best high school football players in recent years have begun to make some noise on the national stage.

With Week 3 of the 2019 college football season now in the books, let’s take a look at some of Hawaii’s best football products and see how they played for their schools on the mainland:

Tua Tagovailoa, Quarterback, Alabama

  • 28-of-36, 444 yards, five touchdowns in 47-23 victory over South Carolina.

Vavae Malepeai, Running back, USC

  • 23 carries, 96 yards and one touchdown in 30-27 loss to Stanford. 

Kekaula Kaniho, Safety, Boise State

  • Three tackles in 45-10 victory over Boise State.

Alohi Gilman, Safety, Notre Dame

  • Three tackles in 66-14 victory over New Mexico. 

Dillon Gabriel, Quarterback, UCF

  • 22-of-30, 347 yards and four touchdowns in 45-27 victory over Stanford.

Wayne Taulapapa, Running back, Virginia

  • 18 carries, 53 yards and three touchdowns in 31-24 victory over Florida State. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

cover2Cover2 Sections
FULL EPISODES
STATE RANKINGS
BUILT FORD TOUGH MATCH-UP
GRAB-N-GO
THROWBACK THURSDAY
HOT TICKET
FOR LIFE
COVER2 CHALLENGE
ON THE ROAD
NOHBODY BETTER
COVER2 AWARDS
RISING STAR

Trending Stories