Cover2 College Football Report: Taulapapa scores 3 times in win over Seminoles

Some of Hawaii’s best high school football players in recent years have begun to make some noise on the national stage.
With Week 3 of the 2019 college football season now in the books, let’s take a look at some of Hawaii’s best football products and see how they played for their schools on the mainland:
Tua Tagovailoa, Quarterback, Alabama
- 28-of-36, 444 yards, five touchdowns in 47-23 victory over South Carolina.
Vavae Malepeai, Running back, USC
- 23 carries, 96 yards and one touchdown in 30-27 loss to Stanford.
Kekaula Kaniho, Safety, Boise State
- Three tackles in 45-10 victory over Boise State.
Alohi Gilman, Safety, Notre Dame
- Three tackles in 66-14 victory over New Mexico.
Dillon Gabriel, Quarterback, UCF
- 22-of-30, 347 yards and four touchdowns in 45-27 victory over Stanford.
Wayne Taulapapa, Running back, Virginia
- 18 carries, 53 yards and three touchdowns in 31-24 victory over Florida State.