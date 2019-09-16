Cover2 College Football Report: Taulapapa scores 3 times in win over Seminoles

Some of Hawaii’s best high school football players in recent years have begun to make some noise on the national stage.

With Week 3 of the 2019 college football season now in the books, let’s take a look at some of Hawaii’s best football products and see how they played for their schools on the mainland:

Tua Tagovailoa, Quarterback, Alabama

28-of-36, 444 yards, five touchdowns in 47-23 victory over South Carolina.

Vavae Malepeai, Running back, USC

23 carries, 96 yards and one touchdown in 30-27 loss to Stanford.

Kekaula Kaniho, Safety, Boise State

Three tackles in 45-10 victory over Boise State.

Alohi Gilman, Safety, Notre Dame

Three tackles in 66-14 victory over New Mexico.

Dillon Gabriel, Quarterback, UCF

22-of-30, 347 yards and four touchdowns in 45-27 victory over Stanford.

Wayne Taulapapa, Running back, Virginia

18 carries, 53 yards and three touchdowns in 31-24 victory over Florida State.