Cover2 College Football Report: Tagovailoa’s record-setting day leads Crimson Tide to victory

Some of Hawaii’s best high school football players in recent years have begun to make some noise on the national stage.
With Week 4 of the 2019 college football season now in the books, let’s take a look at some of Hawaii’s best football products and see how they played for their schools on the mainland:
Tua Tagovailoa, Quarterback, Alabama
- 17-of-21, 293 yards, five touchdowns in 49-7 victory over Southern Mississippi.
Vavae Malepeai, Running back, USC
- 11 carries, 39 yards in 30-23 victory over Utah
Kekaula Kaniho, Safety, Boise State
- Four tackles and one interception in 30-19 victory over Air Force.
Wayne Taulapapa, Running back, Virginia
- 11 carries, 33 yards and one touchdown in 28-17 loss to Old Dominion.
Alohi Gilman, Safety, Notre Dame
- Eight tackles in 23-17 loss to Georgia.
Mika Tafua, Defensive end, Utah
- Four tackles and one fumble recovery in 30-23 loss to USC.
Bradlee Anae, Defensive end, Utah
- Five tackles and one sack in 30-23 loss to USC.
Dillon Gabriel, Quarterback, UCF
- 25-of-42, 338 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in 35-34 loss to Pittsburgh.