Cover2 College Football Report: Tagovailoa’s record-setting day leads Crimson Tide to victory

SANTA CLARA, CA – JANUARY 07: Tua Tagovailoa #13 of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates his first quarter touchdown throw against the Clemson Tigers in the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Levi’s Stadium on January 7, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Some of Hawaii’s best high school football players in recent years have begun to make some noise on the national stage.

With Week 4 of the 2019 college football season now in the books, let’s take a look at some of Hawaii’s best football products and see how they played for their schools on the mainland:

Tua Tagovailoa, Quarterback, Alabama

  • 17-of-21, 293 yards, five touchdowns in 49-7 victory over Southern Mississippi.

Vavae Malepeai, Running back, USC

  • 11 carries, 39 yards in 30-23 victory over Utah

Kekaula Kaniho, Safety, Boise State

  • Four tackles and one interception in 30-19 victory over Air Force.

Wayne Taulapapa, Running back, Virginia

  • 11 carries, 33 yards and one touchdown in 28-17 loss to Old Dominion. 

Alohi Gilman, Safety, Notre Dame

  • Eight tackles in 23-17 loss to Georgia. 

Mika Tafua, Defensive end, Utah

  • Four tackles and one fumble recovery in 30-23 loss to USC. 

Bradlee Anae, Defensive end, Utah

  • Five tackles and one sack in 30-23 loss to USC.

Dillon Gabriel, Quarterback, UCF

  • 25-of-42, 338 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in 35-34 loss to Pittsburgh.

