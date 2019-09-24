Cover2 College Football Report: Tagovailoa’s record-setting day leads Crimson Tide to victory

SANTA CLARA, CA – JANUARY 07: Tua Tagovailoa #13 of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates his first quarter touchdown throw against the Clemson Tigers in the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Levi’s Stadium on January 7, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Some of Hawaii’s best high school football players in recent years have begun to make some noise on the national stage.

With Week 4 of the 2019 college football season now in the books, let’s take a look at some of Hawaii’s best football products and see how they played for their schools on the mainland:

Tua Tagovailoa, Quarterback, Alabama

17-of-21, 293 yards, five touchdowns in 49-7 victory over Southern Mississippi.

Vavae Malepeai, Running back, USC

11 carries, 39 yards in 30-23 victory over Utah

Kekaula Kaniho, Safety, Boise State

Four tackles and one interception in 30-19 victory over Air Force.

Q4, 7:17; 23-13 | INTERCEPTION!!!



Hammond III looks deep, but it's Kekaula Kaniho with the pick! Kaniho returns it 50 yards to the Air Force 27!#BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/RGM4LnXwHA — Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) September 21, 2019

Wayne Taulapapa, Running back, Virginia

11 carries, 33 yards and one touchdown in 28-17 loss to Old Dominion.

Alohi Gilman, Safety, Notre Dame

Eight tackles in 23-17 loss to Georgia.

Mika Tafua, Defensive end, Utah

Four tackles and one fumble recovery in 30-23 loss to USC.

Bradlee Anae, Defensive end, Utah

Five tackles and one sack in 30-23 loss to USC.

Dillon Gabriel, Quarterback, UCF