Cover2 College Football Report: Tagovailoa makes history in Crimson Tide’s win over Ole Miss

Some of Hawaii’s best high school football players in recent years have begun to make some noise on the national stage.
With Week 5 of the 2019 college football season now in the books, let’s take a look at some of Hawaii’s best football products and see how they played for their schools on the mainland:
Tua Tagovailoa, Quarterback, Alabama
- 26-of-36 418 yards and seven total touchdowns (six pass, one rush) in 59-31 victory over Ole Miss.
Vavae Malepeai, Running back, USC
- 10 carries, 49 yards in 28-14 loss to Washington.
Wayne Taulapapa, Running back, Virginia
- 10 carries, 31 yards in 35-20 loss over Notre Dame.
Alohi Gilman, Safety, Notre Dame
- Three tackles and one interception in 35-20 victory over USC.
Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, Defensive lineman, Notre Dame
- Fumble recovery and one pass defended in 35-20 victory over Virginia.
Dillon Gabriel, Quarterback, UCF
- 11-of-16, 281 yards and three touchdowns in 56-21 victory over Connecticut.