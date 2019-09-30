Cover2 College Football Report: Tagovailoa makes history in Crimson Tide’s win over Ole Miss

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA – SEPTEMBER 28: Tua Tagovailoa #13 of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks to pass against the Mississippi Rebels at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 28, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Some of Hawaii’s best high school football players in recent years have begun to make some noise on the national stage.

With Week 5 of the 2019 college football season now in the books, let’s take a look at some of Hawaii’s best football products and see how they played for their schools on the mainland:

Tua Tagovailoa, Quarterback, Alabama

26-of-36 418 yards and seven total touchdowns (six pass, one rush) in 59-31 victory over Ole Miss.

Vavae Malepeai, Running back, USC

10 carries, 49 yards in 28-14 loss to Washington.

Wayne Taulapapa, Running back, Virginia

10 carries, 31 yards in 35-20 loss over Notre Dame.

Alohi Gilman, Safety, Notre Dame

Three tackles and one interception in 35-20 victory over USC.

Captain @alohigilman was tired of letting the d-line have all the fun.



His INT gives us the ball back with 12 minutes to play.#GoIrish ☘️ #UVAvsND pic.twitter.com/vwhKDndWcd — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) September 28, 2019

Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, Defensive lineman, Notre Dame

Fumble recovery and one pass defended in 35-20 victory over Virginia.

MYRON TAGOVAILOA-AMOSA SNATCHES IT TO SET UP THE IRISH FOR A TD! pic.twitter.com/EJd2D4kVir — Notre Dame on NBC (@NDonNBC) September 28, 2019

Dillon Gabriel, Quarterback, UCF