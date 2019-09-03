Cover2 College Football Report: Malapeai leads USC to victory

Some of Hawaii’s best high school football players in recent years have begun to make some noise on the national stage.
With Week 1 of the 2019 college football season now in the books, let’s take a look at some of Hawaii’s best football products and see how they played for their schools on the mainland:
Tua Tagovailoa, Quarterback, Alabama
- 26-of-31, 336 yards, four touchdowns in 42-3 victory over Duke.
Vavae Malepeai, Running back, USC
- 23 carries, 134 yards, one touchdown in 31-23 victory over Fresno State.
Mika Tafua, Defensive end, Utah
- Four tackles, one sack, one forced fumble in 30-12 victory over BYU.
Wayne Taulapapa, Running back, Virginia
- 10 carries, 66 yards, one touchdown in 30-14 victory over Pittsburgh.
Kekaula Kaniho, Safety, Boise State
- Six tackles, one sack, one forced fumble in 36-31 victory over Florida State.
Alohi Gilman, Safety, Notre Dame
- Nine tackles, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery in 35-17 victory over Louisville.