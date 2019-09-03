Cover2 College Football Report: Malapeai leads USC to victory

Some of Hawaii’s best high school football players in recent years have begun to make some noise on the national stage.

With Week 1 of the 2019 college football season now in the books, let’s take a look at some of Hawaii’s best football products and see how they played for their schools on the mainland:

Tua Tagovailoa, Quarterback, Alabama

26-of-31, 336 yards, four touchdowns in 42-3 victory over Duke.

Tua Tagovailoa's final stats:



26-31, 336 yards, 4 TDs — Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) August 31, 2019

Vavae Malepeai, Running back, USC

23 carries, 134 yards, one touchdown in 31-23 victory over Fresno State.

Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Watch List Spotlight: @USC_FB RB Vavae Malepeai had a career-high 134 yards rushing with a touchdown and caught two passes for 8 yards in the USC win over @FresnoStateFB. https://t.co/0dZ4CxAjKW pic.twitter.com/enrgsP05kI — Polynesian Football (@PolynesianFBHOF) September 2, 2019

Mika Tafua, Defensive end, Utah

Four tackles, one sack, one forced fumble in 30-12 victory over BYU.

Mika Tafua recovers a fumble and @Utah_Football takes over possession on their own 22 yard line. https://t.co/4kU961CZ7h pic.twitter.com/uj3WDQTenk — KSL Sports (@kslsports) August 30, 2019

Wayne Taulapapa, Running back, Virginia

10 carries, 66 yards, one touchdown in 30-14 victory over Pittsburgh.

First career touchdown for Wayne Taulapapa to give UVA a 30-14 lead over Pitt with 32 seconds remaining in the game. #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/tjCJZcEajM — Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) September 1, 2019

Kekaula Kaniho, Safety, Boise State

Six tackles, one sack, one forced fumble in 36-31 victory over Florida State.

#BoiseState junior N Kekaula Kaniho had a career-high 4.0 tackles-for-loss against #FloridaState.



• That’s more than he had all of last year (3.0).



• He’s currently tied for first in the entire country this season. — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) September 1, 2019

Alohi Gilman, Safety, Notre Dame