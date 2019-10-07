Cover2 College Football Report: Kekaula Kaniho makes presence known against UNLV

Some of Hawaii’s best high school football players in recent years have begun to make some noise on the national stage.

With Week 5 of the 2019 college football season now in the books, let’s take a look at some of Hawaii’s best football products and see how they played for their schools on the mainland:

Kekaula Kaniho, Safety, Boise State

  • Five tackles and one sack in 38-13 victory over UNLV.

Alohi Gilman, Safety, Notre Dame

  • Five tackles in 52-0 victory over Bowling Green. 

Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, Notre Dame

  • Two tackles in 52-0 victory over Bowling Green.

Dillon Gabriel, Quarterback, UCF

  • 25-of-46, 297 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions in 27-24 loss to Cincinnati. 

