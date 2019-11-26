Cover2 College Football Report: Gabriel surpasses 3,000 passing yards for the season in win over Tulane

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 07: Dillon Gabriel #11 of the UCF Knights delivers a pass in the first half against the Florida Atlantic Owls at FAU Stadium on September 07, 2019 in Boca Raton, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

It hasn’t taken long for Hawaii’s all-time leading high school passer to make his mark on the collegiate level.

After enrolling early at UCF, Mililani alum Dillon Gabriel has established himself as the Knights’ starting quarterback as a true freshman. His prep days included a career passing yardage total of 9,848, shattering Tua Tagovailoa’s previous record of 8,158.

On Saturday, Gabriel led UCF to a 34-31 win over Tulane, completing 24 of his 46 passes for 317 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. The yardage put him him over the 3,000 yard plateau for the season. Through 11 games, he’s thrown for 3,123 yards and 25 touchdowns for the Knights (8-3, 5-2 American Athletic Conference).

Gabriel surely isn’t the only player from the islands making an impact this season.

Here are other notable performances from mainland college football players from the 808 during the Week 13 slate.

Taulia Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama:

The former Kapolei quarterback threw his first collegiate touchdown on Saturday against Western Carolina. It was also the first game for the Crimson Tide without Tua Tagovailoa, who is out for the season after a hip injury.

Tua’s little brother Taulia threw his first TD pass today and their parents were in the stands to celebrate.



What a moment for the Tagovailoa family. pic.twitter.com/EGMgjBJKx0 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 23, 2019

Bradlee Anae, DE, Utah:

The Kahuku product had seven tackles and a sack in the Utes’ 35-7 win over Arizona.

Kekaula Kaniho, safety, Boise State:

The Kahuku alum had four tackles, including one for a loss, in a dominant 56-21 win over Utah State, settling up a matchup with Hawaii for the Mountain West championship on Dec. 7.

Vavae Malepeai, running back, USC:

In his first game action since Oct. 12 against Notre Dame, the Mililani alum ran for 60 yards and two touchdowns in a 52-35 win over UCLA.

Kanai Mauga, linebacker, USC:

The Waianae product and 2017 Cover2 Manti Te’o defensive player of the year had six total tackles and a sack against the Bruins.