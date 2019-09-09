Cover2 College Football Report: Anae dominates as Utah cruises past Northern Illinois

Some of Hawaii’s best high school football players in recent years have begun to make some noise on the national stage.

With Week 2 of the 2019 college football season now in the books, let’s take a look at some of Hawaii’s best football products and see how they played for their schools on the mainland:

Tua Tagovailoa, Quarterback, Alabama

16-of-24, 227 yards, four total touchdowns (three pass, one rush) in 62-10 victory over New Mexico State.

Vavae Malepeai, Running back, USC

12 carries, 42 yards and two touchdowns in 45-20 victory over Stanford.

Mika Tafua, Defensive end, Utah

Two tackles in 45-20 victory over Stanford.

Bradlee Anae, Defensive end, Utah

Four tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble 35-17 victory over Northern Illinois.

Kekaula Kaniho, Safety, Boise State