Cover2 College Football Report: Anae dominates as Utah cruises past Northern Illinois

Sports


Courtesy: Utah Athletics

Some of Hawaii’s best high school football players in recent years have begun to make some noise on the national stage.

With Week 2 of the 2019 college football season now in the books, let’s take a look at some of Hawaii’s best football products and see how they played for their schools on the mainland:

Tua Tagovailoa, Quarterback, Alabama

  • 16-of-24, 227 yards, four total touchdowns (three pass, one rush) in 62-10 victory over New Mexico State.

Vavae Malepeai, Running back, USC

  • 12 carries, 42 yards and two touchdowns in 45-20 victory over Stanford. 

Mika Tafua, Defensive end, Utah

  • Two tackles in 45-20 victory over Stanford. 

Bradlee Anae, Defensive end, Utah

  • Four tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble 35-17 victory over Northern Illinois.

Kekaula Kaniho, Safety, Boise State

  • Four tackles in 14-7 victory over Boise State

