Cover2 Coach of the Year Garret Tihada steps down from Lahainaluna football

Going out on top. At least for the time being. Defending back-to-back-to-back state high school football champion coach Garret Tihada stepped down from his post Friday as co-head coach of the Lahainaluna football team.

Tihada is the reigning Cover2 Coach of the Year. His Luna’s completed the three peat in Division II last season, beating Kapaa in the championship game.

Tihada said he is leaving because of changes in his personal life. He will stay on as a part-time contributor to the football program. Tihada said he’s stepping down for at least a year — not ruling out a return to the team.

Robert Watson will remain as the co-head coach and Dean Richard will move up to the other co-head coaching job.

Robert Collias of The Maui News first reported on this story. His story can be seen here.