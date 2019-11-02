‘Couldn’t have scripted it any better.’ Kurt Suzuki reflects on World Series championship

HOUSTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 30: Kurt Suzuki #28of the Washington Nationals celebrates after the team defeated the Houston Astros 6-2 in Game Seven to win the 2019 World Series in Game Seven of the 2019 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 30, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, Maui’s Kurt Suzuki accomplished a lifelong goal, his Washington Nationals beat the Houston Astros in game seven, to win the World Series.

‘Couldn’t have scripted it any better.’ Maui-product and World Series champion Kurt Suzuki reflects on a whirlwind week. @kurtsuzuki @baldwinhssports pic.twitter.com/uIfnikrjtU — Ren Clayton (@Ren_Clayton) November 1, 2019

As with any world championship, the following days have been hectic for the 36 year old.

Suzuki is Hawaii’s MLB home-run king. No homer in his career was bigger than his go-ahead bomb in game two of this World Series.

“It’s just fate,” Suzuki told KHON2 sports director Rod DeMello. “The W… Wailuku, a little town in Maui, Hawaii. Shakas to my family up there. A moment that I’ll definitely never forget. My whole family was there. My kids were screaming. It was awesome. Couldn’t have scripted it any better.”

A Baldwin High School graduate becomes the seventh-Hawaii born player to win a World Series, and first since Shane Victorino.

“It’s very humbling,” said Suzuki. “You’re in a list of elite company of players to come out of Hawaii. I mean it’s just a blessing. You think about growing up in Hawaii. All the sport you get from your family. All your good friends and everybody along the way that helped you out. It’s really a combined effort. It’s not just me. Is everybody that had a role to do with this. The coaches, the family, the friends, all the people that supported me. It’s such a cool experience and I’m very humbled to be able to not put Hawaii on the map, but to show that Hawaii has got some stuff going on over there and we got some players and we’re not just a little island.”

Suzuki wasn’t able to play in the last few games of the World Series because of a hip injury. He was close to play, but said he didn’t want to put his team in a bad position by playing hurt.

The parade in Washington D.C. is Saturday. Some are expecting half a million people.

“It’s pretty cool,” said Suzuki. “You’re a world champion. It doesn’t get any better than this. This is what you work for. This is what you dream of your whole life. To have all these fans supporting you is phenomenal.”

As for what’s next for Suzuki, he has another season on his contract with the Nationals and says, as of now, he plans to play again next year.