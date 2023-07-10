The golf world is still abuzz after Hawaii’s Allisen Corpuz captured the 78th U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach this past weekend.

The 25-year-old Punahou graduate secured her first career tour victory, placing her with Michelle Wie West as the only players from Hawaii to win a major tournament.

The victory not only comes with a $2 million prize, but following the monumental win, Corpuz saw her rankings go from a 32 to 8 in the Race to the CME Globe season standings and from 29 to 6 in the Rolex World Rankings.

Corpuz will return to action in Ohio at the LPGA’s Dana Open, which begins on Thursday.