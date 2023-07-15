With another solid round at the LPGA Dana Open in Ohio, Punahou alumna Allisen Corpuz is tied for second place in the tournament standings.

Corpuz shot a 3-under 68 in Saturday’s third round and is 12-under overall, good for a tie in second among four other golfers.

Sweden’s Linn Grant has a commanding six stroke through three rounds, sitting alone atop the leaderboard at 18-under overall.

Corpuz will begin the fourth and final round at 5:12 a.m. HST.