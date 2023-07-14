Hawaii’s Allisen Corpuz continues to be on a roll.

The Punahou graduate, who recently clinched her first career major at the U.S Women’s Open at Pebble Beach, has maintained her momentum at the LPGA Tour’s Dana Open in Ohio.

Corpuz shot a 5-under 66 in the second round, advancing her to 9-under and placing her in second place, just two strokes behind leader Annie Park.

All 36 of Corpuz’s holes in the tournament thus far have been a par or better.

Delayed television coverage of the third round starts at 2 p.m. HST on Saturday on the Golf Channel.