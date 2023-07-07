Hawaii’s Allisen Corpuz remains in serious contention heading into the weekend at the U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach.

The Punahou graduate carded a second round of 2-under 70 on Friday, moving to 5-under par through 36 holes.

The 25-year-old bogeyed on 18, one of just two holes over par on the day to go with her four birdies.

'It's good to be nervous, everyone else is' – #Hawaii's Allisen Corpuz stays in U.S. Women’s Open contention, moves to 5-under entering the weekend while celebrating fellow Punahou graduate Michelle Wie West's retirement https://t.co/gbjfQHwn3m #HawaiiGolf 🤙🏽 @allisen_sc pic.twitter.com/eGDcZJC9Rt — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) July 8, 2023

When the former USC All-American signed her scorecard, she was in a tie for second place and just two swings off of the lead.

Corpuz, who has five career top ten finishes, including two this season, enters the tournament ranked No. 29 in the women’s world rankings and No. 32 in the season race to the CME globe championship.