Just a week after claiming her first career major championship at the U.S. Women’s Open, Hawaii’s own Allisen Corpuz had another impressive week of play, finishing in second place at the Dana Open in Ohio.

The Punahou graduate recorded a final-round 65, totaling an impressive 18-under-par.

Corpuz ended three strokes behind the winner, Linn Grant.

Notably, Corpuz completed all four rounds under par this week, extending her streak of at-or-under-par finishes to nine straight, dating back three events.

This marks Corpuz’s fourth top-five finish for the season.

Up next, she will compete in the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational in Michigan, which commences on Thursday.