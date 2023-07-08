Fifteen years after making history as the youngest golfer to qualify for the USGA Women’s Amateur Public Links, Hawaii’s own Allisen Corpuz remains a serious contender at the USGA’s Major, the U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach.

The 25-year-old Punahou graduate entered Saturday’s Round three just two strokes behind the lead at 5-under.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

At one point on Saturday, midway through the round, Corpuz held sole possession of the lead.

She concluded the day with a 1-under 71, bringing her total to six-under for the week, placing her in second place. She is just one stroke off the lead, which is held by Japan’s Nasa Hataoka.

This sets the stage for Corpuz to potentially clinch her first career major championship coming on the heels of her Top 5 finish at the Chevron Championship three months ago.

The 2014 Hawaii State Open Champion has come a long way since her win at just 14. She’s now 18 holes away from a major tournament title.

The final round will take place on Sunday, with TV coverage on NBC starting at 9 a.m. HST.