Cordeiro to Ward connection has provided big gains in limited games

Chevan Cordeiro has only started two games over his University of Hawaii football career, but his impact is felt almost any time he steps on the field.

As a true freshman last season, the Saint Louis product guided the Rainbow Warriors to memorable wins over Wyoming and UNLV.

Last Saturday, in his first start of the season, his five touchdowns guided the ‘Bows to a 42-40 win over San Jose State, putting the ‘Bows back in Mountain West contention.

JoJo Ward has been there almost every step along the way for Cordeiro, emerging as the redshirt freshman’s top target in each of the last two seasons.

“They’re kind of similar,” Ward said of Cole McDonald and Cordeiro. “One’s taller, one’s shorter. That’s really it. I feel comfortable with both guys. They do a great job.”

Five of Cordeiro’s 12 career touchdown passes have gone to Ward. In last season’s 35-28 comeback win over the Rebels, Ward caught two of Cordeiro’s three fourth-quarter touchdowns.

“He likes the deep ball,” Ward said of Cordeiro. “Me, being a deep threat on this offense, he loves that. So I feel like he looks for the deep ball a little more, just a little bit. But he does a good job finding everybody. He trusts me, he trusts his receivers and just makes plays.”

Cordeiro’s first career appearance was also his first career start in a 17-13 win over Wyoming to replace an ailing McDonald. Ward had four receptions for 48 yards and a score against the Cowboys in that game.

The most memorable game between the two, however, was last Saturday’s game in Halawa. Cordeiro took every snap at the quarterback position and Ward was rewarded handsomely, hauling in seven passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns.

“It was a good feeling,” Ward said. “Before the game. Throughout the week, we were working on a lot of stuff. Getting the chemistry right between the two quarterbacks because we didn’t know who was going to be starting. We were just going hard at practice. When Saturday came, it was just textbook.”