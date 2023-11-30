The 2023 Hawaii Bowl matchup has been set as Coastal Carolina (7-5) of the Sun Belt Conference and San José State (7-5) of the Mountain West Conference will face off on December 23 at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex.

The game will kick off at 10:30 p.m. ET (5:30 p.m. HT) and air on ESPN and ESPN Radio. For just the fifth time in the bowl’s history, the game will be played outside its traditional Christmas Eve slot.

In one of the headline making storylines, San Jose State quarterback Chevan Cordeiro, a first-team all-Mountain West quarterback, will lead the Spartans in his return to his home state. Cordeiro, a Honolulu native, played at Hawai’i for three seasons before transferring to San José State in 2022. The Saint Louis graduate, who is the only player in UH history to pass for 6,000 yards and rush for 1,000 yards became the conference’s all-time leading passer earlier this season and also beat his former team 35-0 in October.

Tickets are currently on sale both online at etickethawaii.com and at the UH Ticket Office (Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. HST, closed holidays). Prices range from $30-65.