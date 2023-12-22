Perhaps it was fate.

San Jose State started its 2023 season 1-5, only to rattle off six consecutive wins to close the regular season. With the Mountain West Conference doing away with divisions prior to the season, the Spartans finished in a three-way tie with Boise State and UNLV. Computer rankings officially determined that the Broncos and Rebels would play in the Mountain West championship game.

With that, one of the hottest teams in the country missed out on the opportunity to play for a conference championship, as well as an LA Bowl bid, a spot reserved for the Mountain West champion.

Instead, SJSU accepted a bid to the Hawaii Bowl, where they’ll take on Coastal Carolina for a 5:30 p.m. kickoff at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex.

Seniors on both teams will close out their college football careers in paradise. For San Jose State quarterback Chevan Cordeiro, he closes it out at home.

“It’s kind of crazy how everything lined up,” the former Saint Louis and University of Hawaii quarterback said during a Hawaii Bowl media session earlier in the week. “Obviously, we gotta come out with the win. We worked hard this whole season.

“I’m just grateful. I’ve been through a lot, whether it’s playing at Hawaii or playing at San Jose State, just playing an extra game to end my college career, it really means a lot and just to be able to play that extra game in front of my family, in front of my hometown, it means everything. I was obviously rooting for this game to happen and it’s here and I’m just trying to enjoy the moment, enjoy spending this time with my teammates for the last week and I’m just really focused on the game. We’re having fun, but at the same time, we gotta lock in, win this game and create momentum for next year for the guys returning.”

Cordeiro’s local legacy was stamped before he put on a San Jose State uniform. He was the consensus high school state player of the year in his lone season starting for Saint Louis as a senior in 2017. His penchant for magic moments carried over directly to college, where he created more memories as a UH quarterback from 2018 to 2021.

Back in October, Cordeiro played his final game against his former team, a 35-0 win over Hawaii that was the third win of SJSU’s current winning streak. The contest served as a wake-up call for the Rainbow Warriors, as they ended the year 3-1 following that.

The opportunity to watch Cordeiro in person and at home is not something that’s taken lightly by his support system. Cordeiro’s father, Leon, projects there will be “over 100” family and friends in attendance to watch him play on Saturday.

“It’s amazing how when he was playing here, you take it for granted,” Leon Cordeiro said. “When he goes away, you hardly get to see him play but now you appreciate it a little more.

“Of course we were hoping for (a Hawaii Bowl bid). Nothing like the family getting to watch him play at home. We were kind of hoping for it last year, too, but they didn’t get it. I’m just glad he got it this year since it’s his last year and I know he wanted to come back but kind of bummed that they didn’t get to play in the (Mountain West) championship.”

Cordeiro’s departure from the program following the 2021 season set off a chain of events that led to more transfers and eventually, the resignation of former UH head coach Todd Graham.

The rationale towards the team back then was that if a player as rooted as Cordeiro could leave, then the tenor around Graham’s program needed to be taken far more seriously.

“For me and my wife, we were kind of shocked because Chevan is pretty much a homebody and he’s really family oriented. He’s very easygoing where he’s not going to look for something better, but when he kind of didn’t want to play or wanted to transfer, it shocked us,” Leon Cordeiro recalled. “But everything happens for a reason and now I’m kind of glad it happened because he needed to grow up a little, and he did.

“As much as Chev likes (San Jose), we love the coaches, the staff, (head coach Brent) Brennan is a very family oriented guy. That’s why Chevan adapted really well with them. The staff took him in as one of them and of course he had to go up there and prove himself which he should have to do but the staff, I love them. They’re really good.”

On Wednesday, Chevan Cordeiro was one of 13 Spartans to receive a degree during a special commencement ceremony in lieu of not being able to attend the real thing back in Northern California.

Despite the reputation he built for himself as a two-year starter with the Spartans, which included first-team All-Mountain West honors in 2023, the Cordeiro family will always have a special fondness for the hometown team.

“I’m always a Hawaii fan. Chevan grew up going to the Hawaii games. I dragged him, his brothers,” Leon Cordeiro said. “We watched Colt Brennan, we rushed the field together. I’m a homegrown Hawaii fan.”

Saturday promises to be an emotional day for Cordeiro, who will play his final game in Hawaii in all likelihood no matter how his professional career shakes out, as Oahu will not host all-star or exhibition games at the college or pro level for the foreseeable future.

In spite of all the grand, big picture ways Cordeiro can view Saturday’s game, he continues to stay present. The Spartans will play a Chanticleers squad that will be without accomplished starting quarterback Grayson McCall, who recently transferred to North Carolina State. However, San Jose State will also be down starting left tackle Fernando Carmona, who along with other Mountain West standouts Talen Green and Matthew Shipley, signed with Arkansas on Wednesday.

“They’re a well-coached team. They’re here for a reason,” Cordeiro said of Coastal. “They won seven games and even if their quarterback transferred, they still won games with their backup quarterback. It’s gonna be a tough game and we know that they’re gonna bring it. We gotta bring it and we gotta focus on our game plan and when it’s time to lock in, we gotta lock in. With practice coming up, just gotta build the days and get better every day during this week and when it’s game time, finish the job, do the right things.”

Adding to Cordeiro’s nostalgia is the fact that the Spartans spent bowl week practicing at his old stomping grounds at Saint Louis.

“You’re gonna feel the greatness from the turf,” Cordeiro joked with his current teammates.

With 50 college starts already under his belt prior to Saturday, as well as his 25 career rushing touchdowns to compliment his passing statistics, Cordeiro has the versatility and trusted experience pro scouts covet. Cordeiro himself says he feels he has more to give to the game moving forward, but on Saturday, he’ll give all he can to the people he cares about the most.

“I feel like I’ve been playing football forever and I feel like I’m not done yet,” Cordeiro said. “I’m just trying to finish my college career with a win.

“Growing up, family meant everything to me and to play my last college game in front of my whole family, it really means a lot and it’s more than I could ever ask for.”