Cordeiro, Ford, Bethley, Reed named Hawaii football team captains for 2020

Quarterback Chevan Cordeiro, running back Miles Reed, defensive back Eugene Ford and safety Khoury Bethley have been named the team captains for the University of Hawaii football team for the 2020 season.

Out of the four captains, Ford is the lone senior of the group.

Reed is a redshirt junior, Bethley is a true juniors and Cordeiro is a redshirt sophomore. Cordeiro enters the 2020 season as the team’s unquestioned starting quarterback. New head coach Todd Graham has also called Cordeiro the leader of the team.

‘He’s our quarterback. He’s the leader of our team’ – @HawaiiFootball head coach Todd Graham makes it very clear that the Rainbow Warriors offense will be powered behind the arm and legs of @StLouisHawaii grad Chevan Cordeiro #HawaiiFB #GoBows // https://t.co/9oZimTtTXJ 🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/18C5QViwfO — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) September 29, 2020

Stay with KHON2 as this story will be updated.