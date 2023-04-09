Nu’u Contrades has made the most of his early opportunity at Arizona State, becoming an impact player for the Sun Devils despite being just a freshman.

In 30 games, the Ewa Beach native and Saint Louis alumnus is hitting .358 with seven home runs, locking down the starting third base job for ASU.

The Sun Devils are currently 23-9 overall and 10-2 in Pac-12 play, good for a tie with Stanford atop the conference standings.

“I’ve just been trying to stick to my approach,” Contrades, the 2022 Gatorade Hawaii Player of the Year, told KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello. “My approach has been just to try and stay out of the way and just hit the ball hard and I kind of work with the coaches to kind of shorten my swing over the past month or so.

“It’s really worked for me and I’m having a blast right now. I’m surrounded by a lot of good guys and a lot of guys with a lot of passion. We all want to win and we’ve been lately, so it’s been a blast. And just playing with my teammates and just having fun. It’s been a really good time.”