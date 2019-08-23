Conor McGregor says he’s ‘interested’ in rematch with Hawaii’s UFC champ Max Holloway

Conor McGregor hasn’t fought since his UFC lightweight title fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov last year, but he’s looking to step back inside the Octagon.

As to who the opponent would be, Max Holloway’s name came up.

In an interview with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, McGregor was asked about who he’d like to fight next in his highly anticipated return. Fighters such as Nurmagomedov, Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal and Tony Ferguson were mentioned, as was a possible rematch with Max Holloway.

“It’s certainly a fight I’m interested in, young Holloway,” McGregor said. “It’s not as easy as you think to move up a weight division.

Holloway, the UFC featherweight champion, hasn’t lost at 145 pounds since his 2013 bout against McGregor.

“I have a lot of respect for Max, McGregor said. Max is definitely up there at the top of the list.”