The University of Hawai’i softball team (13-11, 7-2 BWC) returns home to host Cal Poly (8-21, 3-6 BWC) this week with a doubleheader on Friday, April 8 starting at 4:00 p.m., followed by a single game on Saturday, April 9 at 6:00 p.m..

Hawai’i remains tied atop the Big West standings with Cal State Fullerton and Long Beach State with 7-2 conference records.

Hawai’i won two of three games at UC San Diego last week, notching the team’s third consecutive BWC series. GOING FOR 2! — With three more double plays last week at UC San Diego, the UH defense continues to lead the league in DP’s while moving up the NCAA rankings to No. 3 with 15 total double plays turned this year.

LUCKY #13 — The 13 runs and 13 RBI matched the ‘Bows season team game highs in UH’s BWC opener at UC Santa Barbara (3/19/22-GM1). The 15 hits tied the team’s best offensive output since amassing 15 at UNLV (2/12/22).

THAT BALL SAID ALOOOOHA! — Hawai’is two home runs at UCSD helped UH to hold on to their conference-best .67 HR’s per game. Nawai Kaupe leads UH with five, Maya Nakamura and Dallas Millwood have three each. Ka’ena Keliinoi , Brittnee Rossi , Mya’Liah Bethea , Chloe Borges and Haley Johnson have one HR apiece.

HAWAI’I’S OWN — With the exception of the UH battery, in six of UH’s last seven games, UH has started an all-Hawai’i infield. Dallas Millwood earned all-state honors in 2016, ’17, and ’18 while playing at Kamehameha Schools—Kapalama. Maya Nakamura was an all-state shortstop at Roosevelt High School in 2017 and ’18. UH shortstop Nawai Kaupe garnered all-state honors in 2017 playing for Maui High School, while Ka’ena Keliinoi was an all-state catcher in 2018 and ’19.

THE ANCHORS—Only second baseman Maya Nakamura and shortstop Nawai Kaupe have started all of UH’s 24 games. This past week, Brittnee Rossi had her streak of 97 straight-starts in centerfield. She has started 23 of 24 games this season. Freshman catcher Izabella Martinez has started the last 22 games behind the plate and 23 games overall.