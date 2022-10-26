The University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball team (12-6, 9-1 Big West) begins the second round of conference matches with a two-match roadtrip beginning at UC Riverside (4-16, 2-9 BW) and ending at UC Davis (9-12, 4-7 BW).
Hawai’i has an early 2:00 p.m. HT start time vs. the Highlanders on Thursday, Oct. 27 at the SRC Arena. The Rainbow Wahine will have a day between playing at UCR and their match at UC Davis at the newly renamed University Credit Union Center on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. HT.
There will be no video stream available for either match but the match will be aired on the radio and live stats will be running as well (click on the links below).
Currently, the Rainbow Wahine sit alone atop The Big West standings after Cal Poly fell to UC Irvine and UH downed UC Santa Barbara this past Saturday. With the win over the Gauchos, Hawai’i head coach is now two wins away from notching her 100th career win.
|RAINBOW WAHINE VOLLEYBALL – WEEK #10
|Date | Time | Opponent
|UC Riverside | Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022 | 2:00 p.m. HT
UC Davis | Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 | 4:00 p.m. HT
|Location
|Thursday – SRC Arena (Riverside, Calif.)
Saturday – University Credit Union Center – 6,003 (Davis, Calif.)
|Live Video Stream
|NO VIDEO STREAM AVAILABLE FOR EITHER GAME THIS WEEKEND
|Radio
|Thursday – ESPNHonolulu (1420 AM / 92.7 FM) – Tiff Wells (Play-by-Play)
Saturday – CBS 1500 (1500 AM) – Tiff Wells (Play-by-Play)
|Live Audio Stream
|Thursday: ESPNHonolulu.com | Sideline Hawaii App
Saturday: CBSSportsHawaii | Sideline Hawaii App
|Game Notes
|Hawai’i | UC Riverside | UC Davis
|LIve Stats
|Thursday – UCR
Saturday – UCD
|Social Media
|@HawaiiWVB | #HawaiiWVB #GoBows | @HawaiiWVB | Facebook
HAWAI’I VS. UC RIVERSIDE HIGHLANDERS (4-16, 2-9 Big West)Overall series record: UH leads 29-0
Streak: UH has won 29
Head Coach: Nicky Cannon (First Season)
- On Tuesday, UCR won the first set handily, but fell in four to UC Davis, 14-25, 25-22, 25-23, 25-20
- The Highlanders had a couple of tough five-set home losses last week to Long Beach State and Cal State Fullerton.
- In the opening week of the The Big West season, Hawai’i swept the Highlanders (9/24/22), 25-17, 25-23, 25-13.
- In the win, rookie Caylen Alexander put down 15 kills–including seven in the third set alone. She recorded a career-high .556 hitting percentage putting down her 15 kills on 27 errorless swings.
- As a team, UH hit .414 (49-8-99) as both Amber Igiede and Riley Wagoner added 12 kills apiece.
HAWAI’I VS. UC DAVIS AGGIES (8-13, 3-8 Big West)Overall series record: UH leads 18-1
Streak: UH has won last 16
- Head Coach: Dan Conners (Eighth Season)
- On Tuesday, UCR won the first set handily, but fell in four to UC Davis, 14-25, 25-22, 25-23, 25-20
- Last week, the Aggies fell twice at home. UCD dropped a five set marathon to Cal State Fullerton, and then lost to Long Beach State in four sets.
- Hawai’i opened the 2022 conference season with a sweep over the Aggies at the SimpliFi Arena (9/23/22), 25-222, 25-14, 25-21.
- In that match, UH setter Kate Lang ran a balanced offensive attack vs. the Aggies with three pin-hitters tallying 23 kills and the middles accounting for 18 put downs.
- Wagoner led the ‘Bows with her first double-double of the season with 12 kills and 11 digs.
- Combined, UH’s middles (Igiede & Westerberg) hit .400 (18-4-35).
- UC Davis last defeated UH in five sets in Davis on 10/25/6/2013.
HAWAI’I HEAD COACH ROBYN AH MOW APPROACHING MILESTONEOverall record: 98-35 (Fifth season)
At Hawai’i: Same
Big West: 69-9 (Fifth Season)
Robyn Ah Mow is two wins away from notching her 100th win as head coach of the Rainbow Wahine. Ah Mow, who is in her fifth season (sixth overall – BWC did not play in 2020 due to COVID-19) has compiled a 98-35 overall record while going 69-9 in The Big West. She was voted BWC Coach of the Year the last two seasons (Co-Head Coach in 2019) and was named the 2019 AVCA Pacific North All-Region Coach of the Year. The two-time first team AVCA All-American and three time Olympian setter took over the program following legendary head coach Dave Shoji. Ah Mow has led her alma mater to back-to-back Big West titles. Last year, the ‘Bows upset SEC runner-up, No. 24 Mississippi State in the NCAA First Round (in Seattle, Wash.) in a five set thriller, 17-25, 25-14, 25-13, 21-25, 15-11. Ah Mow led UH to four consecutive NCAA Tournaments, extending UH’s streak to 28-straight and 39 overall NCAA appearances.
LAST TIME OUT …
- Last week, the Rainbow Wahine swept CSUN on Friday, 25-15, 25-18, 25-18 in its quickest match of the season (1:20). Then a night later, in a battle for the league-lead, defeated UC Santa Barbara in four, 25-21, 20-25, 25-18, 25-22 to leapfrog past the Gauchos to lead The Big West with a 9-1 record.
- Against CSUN, UH was efficient on offense, hitting .381 (49-12-97). Riley Wagoner rebounded after a tough match at Cal Poly the week prior to put down a match-high 16 kills while recording a career-high .467 hitting percentage. Middle blocker Amber Igiede posted 11 kills while hitting a match-high .556 while leading UH with three blocks.
- In UH’s four-set win over UCSB, Wagoner and Igiede again led UH on offense and defense. Wagoner buried a team-high 17 kills while hitting .292 and recorded her fifth double-double of the season with 13 digs. Igiede added 13 put-downs and was tied with a team-best four blocks while coming up with eight digs.
- For the weekend, defensive/serving specialist Kendra Ham posted a pair of double-digit dig matchs, playing only three rotations. Against the Matadors, she had a match-high 11 digs then followed with a career-high 18 digs against the Gauchos. She now has tallied at least 10 digs in six matches this season. Ham played one rotation in the front row, the final one vs. UCSB and she pounded her only kill at match point for the win.
- The duo of Igiede and Wagoner have hit for double-digit kills together in nine of UH’s 10 Big West matches. The only match when that didn’t happened resulted in their loss at Cal Poly.
WHERE HAWAI’I RANKS …
- In the fourth week of RPI rankings of the season, UH rose two spots to No. 49, ironically just one spot behind Texas A&M who UH opened the season against. Three of UH’s pre-season opponents are in the Top 20 in the RPI – #4 Pitt, #8 San Diego, and #16 USC. Big West rival Long Beach State is close behind at No. 61 while Cal Poly is at No. 103.
- As a team, Hawai’i is ranked in the Top 50 in the NCAA DI and leads The Big West in three statistical categories assists/set, hitting percentage, and kills/set. UH is currently ranked No. 31 in the NCAA with 12.78 assists per set; No. 36 with 13.76 kills per set, and No. 47 with a .252 team hitting percentage.
- Individually, Amber Igiede leads The Big West but dropped to No. 4 in the NCAA with a .425 hitting percentage and to No. 53 with 4.48 points/set. She is the only player in The Big West hitting over .400 for the season. The next closest player is is UCI’s Onye Ofoegbu who is hitting .373.
- Overall, setter Kate Lang rose eight spots up the latter in assists/set, averaging 10.25 for the season–which is also the best average in The Big West.
NEWS & NOTES
- DOING IT ALL – Not only is middle blocker Amber Igiede the league leader in hitting percentage an points/set, but Igiede also continues to lead Hawai’i with 77.0 total blocks and is tied for third on the team with 14 service aces. She ranks No. 6 in the NCAA with a .425 hitting percentage with a team-best 237 kills and 3.54 kill/set average. Igiede has hit 10 or more kills in 17 of UH’s 18 matches this season–including the last 16 straight. At the net, she has been in on at least two blocks in the last 17-straight matches. For her career, Igiede has recorded at least one kill in 78 career matches and one block in 77 of 78 career matches. During her three years at UH, she has 38 double digit kill matches–including two matches with 20+ kills.
- WAGONER’S ARSENAL – After playing significant roles both on the indoors and beach volleyball teams, junior outside hitter Riley Wagoner has stockpiled an arsenal of shots and has emerged as a terminator for the ‘Bows. She is right behind Igiede with 234 kills and a 3.49 kills/set average. She is third on the team with 144 digs and second with 15 service aces. Except for a hiccup at Cal Poly, Wagoner has been a constant offensive threat for UH during conference play and it shows as she is ranked 2nd in BW matches with 4.06 kill/set. She is just one of two players averaging over four kills a set in league action (Cal Poly’s Tommi Stockham leads w/4.22 k/s). She has put down 10 or more kills in 11 of the last 12 matches.
- SETTING UP FOR SUCCESS – Sophomore Kate Lang has risen to the top of the conference standings averaging 10.25 assists/set, inching ahead of Long Beach State’s Zayna Meyer’s 10.21. Lang has quarterbacked the UH offense to a league-best .252 hitting percentage which ranks at No. 47 out of 334 in the NCAA. After recording just two service aces through the first seven matches, Lang has since tallied 12 in the last 11 games–including a career-high three against UC Irvine. She has at least one ace in eight of the last 11 matches. On defense, Lang is one of five Rainbow Wahine to have over 100 digs for the season and she is third with 28 total blocks.
- THE RETURN OF IKENAGA – Just minutes before the National Anthem was played against UD San Diego, UH’s starting libero Tayli Ikenaga went down at the end of warmups with an injury thus missing the first start of the sophomore’s career snapping her match-starting streak at 33. But, Ikenaga returned to her starting role after missing three matches and stabilized the back row once again. In conference, she only has one serve receive error while averaging 3.17 digs/set. Overall, Ikenaga continues to lead UH with 174 totalgigs and a 3.22 d/s average.
- ROOKIE ON THE RISE – True-freshman pin-hitter Caylen Alexander continues to make plays for Hawai’i. She is third on the team with 183 kills and a 2.77 kill/set average. Alexander leads UH with 21 service aces and has 88 digs for the season. During the three game absence of libero Tayli Ikenaga, Alexander played six-rotations and put down 40 kills while hitting .269 (40-15-93) and coming up with 27 digs. She recorded her third double-double with 16K & 14D vs. UC San Diego and has 10 double-digit kill matches on the season–including six matches with 10+ kills in conference play. Alexander has been voted BW Freshman of the Week a total of four times thus far.
- ROTATING RIGHT-SIDES – Junior Braelyn Akana started 13 matches, but UH is still searching for a solid presence on the right side. Annika de Goede has started three while Kendra Ham got the start at Cal Poly and has rotated through the front row when UH is looking for a different look. Akana has posted 71 kills and 23 total blocks overall. Through most of the season, Ham has served as a serving/defensive specialist appearing in all 18 matches but has stayed in to play all six rotations for spurts in few games. Her start at CP was the first in her UH career. De Goede made her way back onto the court after recovering from a season-ending injury last season. The redshirt freshman has appeared in 10 matches this season with three starts against UC Irvine, UC San Diego and at CSU Bakersfield.
- HAM ELEVATES IN BACK ROW – Defensive/serving specialist Kendra Ham has made her presence known in the back row, posting three double-digit dig matches in the last four–including a career-high 18 digs against UC Santa Barbara. Nine of her 18 digs came in the fourth and final set alone. For the season, she has 141 total digs, but she has also played in the front row as well, putting down 20 kills with 5.0 blocks as well. she has had at least one ace in the last six straight matches.
- EDMONDS STEPS UP – During the three-match span of Ikenaga not being in the lineup, Talia Edmonds stepped right in recording a career-high 28 digs vs. UC San Diego. The 28 digs was the most for a UH player since Tita Akiu had 34 digs against Baylor in the 2018 NCAA First Round. In her three matches wearing the libero jersey, she recorded 50 total digs with 16 assists and all seven of her service aces for the season. For the season, Edmonds is second on the team with 145 digs.
- WESTERBERG AT HOME IN THE MIDDLE – Junior middle Tiffany Westerberg has recorded at least one block in 17 of UH’s 18 matches this season. She has posted double-digit kills in three matches and against UC Irvine, Westerberg recorded a career-high .800 hitting percentage with 12 kills on 15 errorless swings. This season, her 124 kills is more than she recorded combined in her first two seasons at UH. She is second on the team with 39 total blocks.
- Only five Rainbow Wahine have appeared in all 67 sets this season (Amber Igiede, Riley Wagoner, Kate Lang, Tiffany Westerberg and Talia Edmonds) while just four have started all 18 matches (Igiede, Lang, Wagoner, and Westerberg)