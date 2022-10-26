The University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball team (12-6, 9-1 Big West) begins the second round of conference matches with a two-match roadtrip beginning at UC Riverside (4-16, 2-9 BW) and ending at UC Davis (9-12, 4-7 BW).

Hawai’i has an early 2:00 p.m. HT start time vs. the Highlanders on Thursday, Oct. 27 at the SRC Arena. The Rainbow Wahine will have a day between playing at UCR and their match at UC Davis at the newly renamed University Credit Union Center on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. HT.

There will be no video stream available for either match but the match will be aired on the radio and live stats will be running as well (click on the links below).

Currently, the Rainbow Wahine sit alone atop The Big West standings after Cal Poly fell to UC Irvine and UH downed UC Santa Barbara this past Saturday. With the win over the Gauchos, Hawai’i head coach is now two wins away from notching her 100th career win.

RAINBOW WAHINE VOLLEYBALL – WEEK #10 Date | Time | Opponent UC Riverside | Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022 | 2:00 p.m. HT

UC Davis | Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 | 4:00 p.m. HT Location Thursday – SRC Arena (Riverside, Calif.)

Saturday – University Credit Union Center – 6,003 (Davis, Calif.) Live Video Stream NO VIDEO STREAM AVAILABLE FOR EITHER GAME THIS WEEKEND Radio Thursday – ESPNHonolulu (1420 AM / 92.7 FM) – Tiff Wells (Play-by-Play)

Saturday – CBS 1500 (1500 AM) – Tiff Wells (Play-by-Play) Live Audio Stream Thursday: ESPNHonolulu.com | Sideline Hawaii App

Saturday: CBSSportsHawaii | Sideline Hawaii App Game Notes Hawai’i | UC Riverside | UC Davis LIve Stats Thursday – UCR

HAWAI’I VS. UC RIVERSIDE HIGHLANDERS (4-16, 2-9 Big West) Overall series record: UH leads 29-0

Streak: UH has won 29

Head Coach: Nicky Cannon (First Season)

On Tuesday, UCR won the first set handily, but fell in four to UC Davis, 14-25, 25-22, 25-23, 25-20

The Highlanders had a couple of tough five-set home losses last week to Long Beach State and Cal State Fullerton.

In the opening week of the The Big West season, Hawai’i swept the Highlanders (9/24/22), 25-17, 25-23, 25-13. In the win, rookie Caylen Alexander put down 15 kills–including seven in the third set alone. She recorded a career-high .556 hitting percentage putting down her 15 kills on 27 errorless swings. As a team, UH hit .414 (49-8-99) as both Amber Igiede and Riley Wagoner added 12 kills apiece.



HAWAI’I VS. UC DAVIS AGGIES (8-13, 3-8 Big West) Overall series record: UH leads 18-1

Streak: UH has won last 16

Head Coach: Dan Conners (Eighth Season)

Last week, the Aggies fell twice at home. UCD dropped a five set marathon to Cal State Fullerton, and then lost to Long Beach State in four sets.

Hawai’i opened the 2022 conference season with a sweep over the Aggies at the SimpliFi Arena (9/23/22), 25-222, 25-14, 25-21. In that match, UH setter Kate Lang ran a balanced offensive attack vs. the Aggies with three pin-hitters tallying 23 kills and the middles accounting for 18 put downs. Wagoner led the ‘Bows with her first double-double of the season with 12 kills and 11 digs. Combined, UH’s middles (Igiede & Westerberg) hit .400 (18-4-35).

UC Davis last defeated UH in five sets in Davis on 10/25/6/2013.

HAWAI’I HEAD COACH ROBYN AH MOW APPROACHING MILESTONE Overall record: 98-35 (Fifth season)

At Hawai’i: Same

Big West: 69-9 (Fifth Season)

Robyn Ah Mow is two wins away from notching her 100th win as head coach of the Rainbow Wahine. Ah Mow, who is in her fifth season (sixth overall – BWC did not play in 2020 due to COVID-19) has compiled a 98-35 overall record while going 69-9 in The Big West. She was voted BWC Coach of the Year the last two seasons (Co-Head Coach in 2019) and was named the 2019 AVCA Pacific North All-Region Coach of the Year. The two-time first team AVCA All-American and three time Olympian setter took over the program following legendary head coach Dave Shoji. Ah Mow has led her alma mater to back-to-back Big West titles. Last year, the ‘Bows upset SEC runner-up, No. 24 Mississippi State in the NCAA First Round (in Seattle, Wash.) in a five set thriller, 17-25, 25-14, 25-13, 21-25, 15-11. Ah Mow led UH to four consecutive NCAA Tournaments, extending UH’s streak to 28-straight and 39 overall NCAA appearances.

LAST TIME OUT …

Last week, the Rainbow Wahine swept CSUN on Friday, 25-15, 25-18, 25-18 in its quickest match of the season (1:20). Then a night later, in a battle for the league-lead, defeated UC Santa Barbara in four, 25-21, 20-25, 25-18, 25-22 to leapfrog past the Gauchos to lead The Big West with a 9-1 record.

Against CSUN, UH was efficient on offense, hitting .381 (49-12-97). Riley Wagoner rebounded after a tough match at Cal Poly the week prior to put down a match-high 16 kills while recording a career-high .467 hitting percentage. Middle blocker Amber Igiede posted 11 kills while hitting a match-high .556 while leading UH with three blocks.

rebounded after a tough match at Cal Poly the week prior to put down a match-high 16 kills while recording a career-high .467 hitting percentage. Middle blocker posted 11 kills while hitting a match-high .556 while leading UH with three blocks. In UH’s four-set win over UCSB, Wagoner and Igiede again led UH on offense and defense. Wagoner buried a team-high 17 kills while hitting .292 and recorded her fifth double-double of the season with 13 digs. Igiede added 13 put-downs and was tied with a team-best four blocks while coming up with eight digs.

For the weekend, defensive/serving specialist Kendra Ham posted a pair of double-digit dig matchs, playing only three rotations. Against the Matadors, she had a match-high 11 digs then followed with a career-high 18 digs against the Gauchos. She now has tallied at least 10 digs in six matches this season. Ham played one rotation in the front row, the final one vs. UCSB and she pounded her only kill at match point for the win.

posted a pair of double-digit dig matchs, playing only three rotations. Against the Matadors, she had a match-high 11 digs then followed with a career-high 18 digs against the Gauchos. She now has tallied at least 10 digs in six matches this season. Ham played one rotation in the front row, the final one vs. UCSB and she pounded her only kill at match point for the win. The duo of Igiede and Wagoner have hit for double-digit kills together in nine of UH’s 10 Big West matches. The only match when that didn’t happened resulted in their loss at Cal Poly.

WHERE HAWAI’I RANKS …

In the fourth week of RPI rankings of the season, UH rose two spots to No. 49, ironically just one spot behind Texas A&M who UH opened the season against. Three of UH’s pre-season opponents are in the Top 20 in the RPI – #4 Pitt, #8 San Diego, and #16 USC. Big West rival Long Beach State is close behind at No. 61 while Cal Poly is at No. 103.

As a team, Hawai’i is ranked in the Top 50 in the NCAA DI and leads The Big West in three statistical categories assists/set, hitting percentage, and kills/set. UH is currently ranked No. 31 in the NCAA with 12.78 assists per set; No. 36 with 13.76 kills per set, and No. 47 with a .252 team hitting percentage.

Individually, Amber Igiede leads The Big West but dropped to No. 4 in the NCAA with a .425 hitting percentage and to No. 53 with 4.48 points/set. She is the only player in The Big West hitting over .400 for the season. The next closest player is is UCI’s Onye Ofoegbu who is hitting .373.

leads The Big West but dropped to No. 4 in the NCAA with a .425 hitting percentage and to No. 53 with 4.48 points/set. She is the only player in The Big West hitting over .400 for the season. The next closest player is is UCI’s Onye Ofoegbu who is hitting .373. Overall, setter Kate Lang rose eight spots up the latter in assists/set, averaging 10.25 for the season–which is also the best average in The Big West.

