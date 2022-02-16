Conference leading Rainbow Wahine basketball returns home this week for games against UC San Diego and UC Irvine

The University of Hawai’i women’s basketball team returns to SimpliFi Arena to host UC San Diego and UC Irvine on Thursday and Saturday as the team to beat, sitting atop the Big West Conference standings.

After starting the season 0-4 on the road, the Rainbow Wahine have strung together a stretch of 4-1 away from the island O’ahu, including wins at No. 2 Long Beach State and No. 3 UC Irvine.

The most recent stretch has the ‘Bows on a five-game win streak, dating back to Jan. 29. Before their loss on Jan. 27 at UC Santa Barbara, UH had a winning streak of three.

The top contributor over the recent stretch and for the season is graduate forward Amy Atwell . She leads the conference in scoring at 18.5 points per game, 19.1 against conference opponents, and has scored double-digits in every game over the current win streak.

Behind the contributions of Atwell, the UH offense is clicking as the top-scoring team in the conference at 64.9 points per game against Big West opponents.

UH previously faced UCSD and UC Irvine earlier this season on the road. In San Diego, the ‘Bows fell 82-58 when Sydney Brown went off for 25 points and 16 rebounds. But two days later, UH picked up their first road of the season by taking down the Anteaters 77-72, with Atwell leading the way with 20 points.

For UH, defense has helped the offense in 2022. When the ‘Bows play locked down defense and hold opponents to 60 points or less, they’re 6-0. In the same thought, UH is 11-0 when they shot better than their opponents, and are 8-1 when scoring 70 or more points in a game.