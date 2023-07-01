After a remarkable 12-season tenure as the head coach of the Hawaii Pacific Women’s Tennis Team, Lauren Conching is set to take on a new role. She has been appointed as the new Director of Coach Education for the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA).

Conching, with over 200 career wins and two National Coach of the Year awards under her belt, believes the timing is perfect for this transition.

“It was an incredibly tough decision. The timing was serendipitous. I had a baby in March, and six of my eight girls were graduating or had finished their eligibility,” she said. “When the offer came, enabling me to stay in college tennis, which I love, it seemed like the perfect opportunity.”

The new position has allowed Conching to reflect on her journey, both professionally and personally, in the sport of tennis.

“It’s astounding. I first learned to play tennis when my family lived in Korea, and I was about five years old. I continued to play and eventually competed in college,” Conching recalled.

“I once made an offhand remark to my college coach about possibly becoming a coach someday. He laughed it off. But to think about all the people I’ve met through this journey, including my husband, and what tennis has meant to our family, it’s truly incredible.”

She continued, “I never could have imagined that I would bring together so many groups of women from different parts of the world, successfully inspire them to work together, build bonds, and essentially create a second family. It’s an amazing experience.”