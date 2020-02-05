Coming off ACL injury, Hugh Brady signs to play quarterback for Penn

Punahou quarterback Hugh Brady signed his letter of intent to play football at the University of Pennsylvania on Wednesday.

“This has always been a dream of mine since I was a little kid in sixth grade and my brother signed,” said Brady.

“There’s been many ups and downs, highs and lows. But I think this has definitely been one of the highs, the high highs."



Hugh Brady signs his letter of intent to play football at Penn, coming off an ACL injury-shortened season.@HughBrady_ https://t.co/HRmVHpKGJt pic.twitter.com/Ob7jfdgw8b — Ren Clayton (@Ren_Clayton) February 5, 2020

Almost all of the Buffanblu captain’s senior season was lost due to an ACL tear on his right knee, early in the 2019 schedule.

“There’s been many ups and downs, highs and lows,” said Brady. “But I think this has definitely been one of the highs, the high highs. I’m really grateful for this opportunity.”

Brady is undecided on what he will major in at Penn, an Ivy League college.